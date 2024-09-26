Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reese Witherspoon confirms production of Legally Blonde prequel. Watch

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 26, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Actor Reese Witherspoon, who brought Elle Woods to life in the 2001 classic Legally Blonde, has announced an exciting development for fans of the franchise.

Actor Reese Witherspoon, who brought the beloved character Elle Woods to life in the 2001 classic Legally Blonde, has announced an exciting development for fans of the franchise: an open casting call for a prequel series focussing on Elle's teenage years. Also read: Legally Blonde turns 20: Reese Witherspoon celebrates with rare BTS photos, see here

Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name.
Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name.

Insta update

In a video posted to Instagram, Reese expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I can't wait to tell you that we are starting the casting process, and we are making it open. Yes, that is right. This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school.”

She encouraged aspiring actors, saying, "I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods' out there. This is gonna be really fun!"

The Oscar-winning actor confirmed that her production company, Hello Sunshine, will be at the helm of this new series for Prime Video.

More about the series

A press release accompanying the announcement, obtained by People magazine, describes Elle as “a driven, natural-born leader who will always stop to straighten another woman's crown”.

The series promises to capture her vibrant personality, highlighting her confidence and vulnerability as she navigates her first love and heartbreak during the 1990s.

About the franchise

Reese first portrayed Elle Woods in the original Legally Blonde, which grossed over $141 million globally. She reprised the role in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, and produced the 2009 spin-off, Legally Blondes.

Based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name, Legally Blonde was released in theatres on July 13, 2001, and was followed by a sequel titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, two years later.

Luke Wilson told People magazine last month that he'd be fully on board for the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, which was first confirmed back in 2018. When asked if he'd want to reprise his role as Emmett, Luke said, "Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again."

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On