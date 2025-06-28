Inception star Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet announce separation after 18 years

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, once considered a power couple in French cinema, have decided to part ways after nearly two decades together. The two announced their separation in a joint statement to Agence France-Presse, emphasizing that their intention was “to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.” Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet started dating in 2007.

The longtime couple did not provide a specific reason for their breakup but clarified that the decision was made by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”

Marion and Guillaume first appeared together on-screen in the romantic drama Love Me If You Dare (2003), a film that marked a turning point in both their careers. They began dating a few years later in 2007. Their family life began in 2011 with the birth of their son, Marcel, followed by the arrival of their daughter, Louise, in 2017.

Both stars are prominent figures in the global entertainment industry. Marion achieved international acclaim with her Oscar-winning performance as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007), a role that catapulted her to global stardom. She later appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010), also featured in third instalment of Christopher's Batman trilogy in The Dark Knight Rises (2013) and opposite Brad Pitt in Allied (2016).

Guillaume, meanwhile, has built a reputation both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to directing and writing several well-received French films, he also appeared in The Beach (2000), sharing screen space with Leonardo.

Their announcement comes as a surprise to fans who admired the couple’s enduring partnership, both personally and professionally. Though they managed to maintain a relatively private life over the years, their creative collaborations and shared history made them one of France’s most beloved duos in film.