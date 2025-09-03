NYT Pips hints and answers for September 3, 2025 puzzle

The New York Times rolled out Pips, its newest daily puzzle game, in August 2025. Inspired by dominoes but with a unique twist, Pips challenges players to connect tiles according to specific color-coded rules. Within weeks of its launch, it has quickly gained popularity among puzzle enthusiasts looking for their next daily habit. NYT pips hints and answers for September 3(nytimes.com)

For players who may be stuck, here are the step-by-step hints and answers for September 3, 2025, covering easy, medium, and hard difficulty levels.

How to play NYT Pips?

Pips draws inspiration from classic dominoes, where tiles are placed horizontally or vertically to connect with each other. However, the NYT version introduces color-coded conditions that have to be satisfied.

NYT Pips rules

The total pips in the space have to add up to a specific number

All domino halves must have the same number

All halves must be different numbers

All halves must add up to more than the given number.

If no colour code is present, the placement has no conditions.

NYT Pips September 3: Easy answers and hints

For the space marked Number 4, all values have to add up to four. The correct placement is 0-4 vertically.

For the space marked Number 10, all values must add up to ten. The correct placements are 6-3 vertically and 4-2 vertically.

For the space marked Equal (2), all values must equal two. The correct placements are 4–2 vertically and 2–1 vertically.

NYT Pips September 3: Medium answers and hints

For the space marked Greater Than (4), all values must be greater than four. The correct placement is 6–4 vertically.

In the block marked Equal (1), every cell must hold the value of one. The appropriate cells should be 1–1 in the vertical and 1–6 in the horizontal.

For the second block marked Greater Than (4), every cell should exceed the value of four. The appropriate cell is 1–6 in the horizontal.

In the block marked Equal (0), every cell must equal zero. The appropriate cells are 0–0 in the horizontal and 1–5 in the vertical.

In the blocks marked Number (8), the values of the cells must sum to the value specified. The appropriate cells are 1–5 in the horizontal and 3–2 in the vertical.

Lastly, in the block marked Less Than (3), every cell must be less than the value of three. The appropriate cell is 3–2 in the horizontal.

NYT Pips September 3: Hard answers and hints

For the space marked Number (9), the total must be 9. Place 2-2 in a row and 5-5 and 0-4 in a column.

For the space marked Number (2), the total must be 2. Place 2-1 in a column.

For the space marked Number (4), the total must be 4. Place 0-4 in a column.

For the space marked Number (7), the total must be 7. Place 3-3 in a column and 2-1 in a column.

For the space marked Number (6), the total must be 6. Place 6-1 in a row.

For the space marked Number (5), the total must be 5. Place 5-5 in a column.

For the space marked Number (1), the total must be 1. Place 6-1 in a row.

For the space marked Number (8), the total must be 8. Place 3-6 in a column and 1-1 in a row.

For the space marked Number (3), the total must be 3. Place 3-6 in a column.

FAQs

What is Pips?

Pips is a new daily puzzle game launched by the New York Times in August 2025, based on domino-inspired tile matching with logic conditions.

What are the Pips answers for September 3, 2025?

The solutions vary by difficulty. Full hints and answers for easy, medium, and hard levels are listed above.

Does Pips work like dominoes?

Yes, but with added colour-coded logic conditions that make it more of a strategy puzzle.

Is there a way to get partial hints in the game?

Currently, the game only allows players to reveal the entire solution. This guide offers step-by-step hints instead.

Can I play older puzzles?

Yes, like other NYT games, players can revisit and attempt earlier puzzles.