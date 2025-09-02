NYT Pips hints and answers for September 2, 2025 puzzle

The New York Times’ newest word-and-number game, Pips, is already gaining a strong fanbase since its launch in August 2025. Combining the familiar look of dominoes with a fresh puzzle twist. Think strategically, work within the color-coded rules. Like Wordle and Connections, Pips resets daily at midnight. You get a new set of puzzles across easy, medium, and hard levels. But if you get stuck, the in-game option only lets you reveal the entire solution, and you have to restart or move to the next level. Check out NYT pips hints and answers for today.(nytimes.com)

How to play NYT Pips?

If you have ever played dominoes, you already understand the basics. Each tile can be placed horizontally or vertically, and the pips (dots) connect across the grid. But Pips adds a new layer: color-coded conditions that you must satisfy in each section of the board.

NYT Pips rules

• Number: All pips in this space must add up to the number shown.

• Equal: Each domino half in the space must show the same number.

• Not Equal: No domino half in the space can repeat the same number.

• Less Than: Each domino half must add up to less than the given number.

• Greater Than: Each domino half must add up to more than the given number.

If a section has no color-coding, you can place tiles freely.

NYT Pips answers

Easy difficulty hints and answers for Sept. 2 Pips

• Number (5): The answer is 5-0 (vertical).

• Equal (0): The answer is 5-0 (vertical); 0-2 (horizontal).

• Equal (4): The answer is 4-4 (horizontal).

• Number (5): The answer is 5-3 (horizontal).

Medium difficulty hints and answers for Sept. 2 Pips

• Number (2): The answer is 0-0 (horizontal); 2-1 (vertical).

• Number (0): The answer is 0-0 (horizontal).

• Number (6): The answer is 6-2 (horizontal).

• Number (1): The answer is 2-1 (vertical).

• Number (3): The answer is 3-2 (vertical); 4-1 (horizontal).

• Number (4): The answer is 2-4 (horizontal); 1-1 (vertical).

Hard difficulty hints and answers for Sept. 2 Pips

• Number (5): The answer is 0-0 (horizontal); 5-6 (vertical).

• Number (0): The answer is 0-0 (horizontal); 2-1 (vertical).

• Number (21): The answer is 5-6 (vertical); 4-5 (horizontal); 3-5 (horizontal); 0-6 (horizontal).

• Number (3): The answer is 3-5 (horizontal).

• Number (0): The answer is 0-6 (horizontal).

• Number (3): The answer is 1-3 (horizontal); 2-6 (horizontal).

• Number (11): The answer is 4-5 (horizontal); 6-1 (horizontal).

• Number (3): The answer is 1-2 (vertical).

• Equal (2): The answer is 2-4 (vertical); 2-2 (vertical).

• Greater than (3): The answer is 2-4 (vertical).

• Number (9): The answer is 1-3 (horizontal); 2-6 (horizontal).

That is all for today’s Pips! If today’s hard mode felt too much, don’t worry, tomorrow you will get a fresh puzzle to try again.

FAQs:

Q: What is Pips?

A: Pips is a puzzle game from the New York Times based on dominoes.

Q: How do you play?

A: You place tiles sideways or up and down, and the dots need to connect across the grid.

Q: Do puzzles change every day?

A: Yes, a new puzzle comes out daily.