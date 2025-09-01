NYT Pips today: Hints and answers for September 1, 2025

Pips is one of the New York Times’ most creative daily puzzle games. Just like Wordle and Connections, it has built a strong following among puzzle fans. The game is played on a grid of colored boxes, and each color represents a rule, or “condition,” that must be met. NYT Pips hints and answers for September 1.(nytimes.com)

How to play Pips?

As per Forbes, to play, you are given a set number of dominoes. Each domino has two ends with numbers, or sometimes blanks. The goal is to place all dominoes on the grid so that every condition is satisfied.

NYT Pips rules

• =: all tiles in a group must be equal.

• ≠ : No tiles in a group can be the same.

• > /: tiles must be greater or less than a given number.

• Exact numbers: a tile must equal that number.

• Blank tiles: can be any value.

Players can rotate dominoes to fit, and must use every domino to win.

NYT Pips hints and answers today

Today’s Pips puzzle offered three levels: Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

NYT Pips easy hints and answers for today

• Equal (5): Everything in this space must equal 5. Answer: 4-5 (placed vertically), 5-5 (placed horizontally)

• Greater than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4. Answer: 0-6 (placed horizontally)

• Less than (4): Everything in this space must be less than 4. Answer: 1-4 (placed horizontally)

NYT Pips medium hints and answers for today

• Equal (4): Everything in this purple space must equal 4. Answer: 4-4 (vertically), 4-3 (vertically), 4-2 (horizontally)

• Equal (3): Everything in this light blue space must equal 3. Answer: 4-3 (vertically), 1-2 (horizontally)

• Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5. Answer: 5-2 (horizontally)

• Equal (2): Everything in this red space must equal 2. Answer: 4-2 (horizontally), 5-2 (horizontally), 2-1 (vertically), 2-2 (horizontally)

NYT Pips hard hints and answers for today

• Number (0) – Purple space: 0-1 (vertically)

• Number (0) – Red space: 0-3 (horizontally)

• Number (8) – Light blue space: 0-3 (horizontally), 5-2 (vertically)

• Number (8) – Yellow space: 4-3 (horizontally), 4-6 (vertically)

• Number (8) – Dark blue space: 4-3 (horizontally), 5-6 (horizontally)

• Number (8) – Green space: 5-2 (vertically), 5-6 (horizontally)

• Number (8) – Purple space: 4-6 (vertically), 2-0 (horizontally)

• Number (0) – Red space: 2-0 (horizontally)

• Number (0) – Unspecified space: 4-0 (vertically)

Pips is not just a numbers game; it is a test of logic, patience, and strategy. Each day’s puzzle brings a different twist, making it both frustrating and satisfying for players. Like other NYT puzzles, it can be shared with friends, sparking competition and discussion online.

FAQs:

Q1. How many mistakes can you make in Pips?

Unlike Wordle or Connections, Pips does not have a mistake limit.

Q2. Is Pips harder than Wordle?

Yes, many players find Pips more complex because it requires logic with numbers, not just words.

Q3. Can I play Pips on mobile?

Yes, Pips is available on both web browsers and the NYT Games app.