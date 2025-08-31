Wordle hints and answers for August 31: Decode puzzle #1534 in minutes

Wordle, available on The New York Times app, tests people’s ability to anticipate things. Besides having a bit of luck, players must be smart enough to make the right guesses. The game can prove to be a tough challenge for many. Here is a guide to help you crack today’s puzzle. Wordle today, August 31: Here are the hints you need to solve puzzle #1534.(Representative image/Unsplash)

How to play Wordle

You have six tries to guess a five-letter word. If you guess the right letter in the right spot, it will be green. The color of the tile will change to yellow in case you have guessed the correct letter but missed its spot in the word. Wrong guesses will appear as grey.

There are 2,309 possible guesses for each Wordle game, according to The New York Times.

Wordle #1534: Hints for August 31

Read the hints below carefully to solve today’s Wordle. There are no recurring letters in the word, Mashable reported.

Hint 1: The first letter of the word is ‘P’.

Hint 2: There are two vowels in the word.

Hint 3: L is the last letter in the word.

Hint 4: When completed, the word designates something related to a flower.

Wordle today: August 31 answer

Time for the big reveal!

The answer for today’s Wordle is ‘PETAL’. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, petal refers to “any of the usually brightly coloured parts that together form most of a flower”.

What is WordleBot?

The New York Times’ The Upshot team developed a tool called WordleBot, which analyzes your answers to tell you how lucky or skillful you are. All you have to do is visit the Wordle Companion after you have finished the Wordle puzzle.

FAQs

Who created and developed Wordle?

Wordle was created and developed by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer.

By which games was Wordle inspired by?

Wordle was inspired by a game called Jotto, a code-breaking pen and paper word game, and a TV game show named Lingo.

What is the Wordle answer for August 31?

The Wordle answer for August 31 is PETAL.

How many possible solutions are there for each Wordle puzzle?

There are 2,309 possible guesses for each Wordle puzzle.