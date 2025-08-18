What do ‘skibidi’, ‘delulu’, and ‘tradwife’ mean? Gen Z slang added to Cambridge Dictionary

The Cambridge Dictionary has added over 6,000 new words and phrases this year, many of which have originated from the internet, including platforms like TikTok. Among the most eye-catching are ‘skibidi’, ‘tradwife’ and ‘delulu’: slang terms which highlight the influence of the younger generation on global English. Several Gen Z internet slang words, such as delulu, have been added to the Cambridge Dictionary this year.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to The Guardian, Colin McIntosh, lexical program manager at Cambridge Dictionary, said the move reflects long-term linguistic trends instead of short-lived fads. McIntosh noted that the internet culture was changing the English language and that it is “fascinating” to observe its effects and capture it in the dictionary. “We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power,” he said.

The rise of “skibidi”

According to The Guardian report, ‘skibidi’ has become a viral phenomenon and the word has flexible meanings from ‘cool’ to ‘bad’. The term is even used without meaning as a joke, like in the phrase: “What the skibidi are you doing?”

The term gained traction through Skibidi Toilet, a surreal animated YouTube series featuring human heads popping out of toilets. It also received a boost due to the Russian band Little Big, whose 2018 hit Skibidi went viral with over 700 million views. Moreover, celebrities too joined the craze with reality star Kim Kardashian recently sharing a necklace engraved with Skibidi Toilet on Instagram, stated another BBC report.

The ‘tradwife’ trend

Another new entry, ‘tradwife’, which is short for traditional wife, refers to socially conservative women who promote domestic life online. These influencers, typically, post about cooking, cleaning, and child-rearing, often positioning themselves as embracing 1950s-style gender roles, The Guardian report stated.

The dictionary defined ‘tradwife’ as a wife who embraces traditional roles, 'especially one who posts on social media’. Critics have argued that the trend glorifies regressive stereotypes, while supporters view it as a lifestyle choice.

“Delulu” culture and beyond

The slang ‘delulu’, a shortened form of ‘delusional’ has also entered the dictionary. According to the BBC, the slang was originally used to mock obsessive K-pop fans. It has since evolved into a more general phrase for wishful thinking. Popularized through TikTok, the phrase ‘delulu is the solulu’ - suggesting that delusion helps manifest desires - has become a part of popular culture.

The BBC report added that Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese even used the phrase in parliament earlier this year, accusing his opponents of being ‘delulu with no solulu’.

Other terms added

Other additions reflect the post-pandemic work culture and tech influence. The terms added to the dictionary include:

Mouse jiggler: A device or software that simulates mouse movement to appear active at work.

Work spouse: It describes a close, platonic workplace relationship.

Broligarchy: A blend of “bro” and “oligarchy,” used to describe powerful male tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Snackable: It is used to describe content that one can read or play in small amounts or for a short time, reflects our ever-shrinking attention spans.

Lewk: A play on the word look, the word describes a particular style, fashion, or outfit, especially one that is unusual and impressive.

FAQs

Q1. What is the meaning of “skibidi”?

“Skibidi” can mean “cool” or “bad”, but is often used as nonsense slang for emphasis or humor.

Q2. What does “delulu” mean?

A shortened form of “delusional,” it describes believing things that are not real, often used humorously online.

Q3. How many new words were added to the Cambridge Dictionary this year?

More than 6,000 new words and phrases were added.

Q4. Why are internet slang terms being included?

Lexicographers believe these words have a long-term cultural impact and reflect how digital culture shapes modern English.