After UK and France, Australia to recognise Palestine but with condition: ‘No role for Hamas’

Australia will formally recognise a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, aligning with leaders of France, Britain and Canada who have signalled similar moves. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(AFP)

The announcement follows weeks of calls from Cabinet members and public voices urging recognition, amid mounting criticism within the government over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

After a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Albanese said, “A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” reported Associated Press.

The Australian PM added that the decision would be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September, and is “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority.”

‘No role for hamas’

According to him, these commitments include excluding Hamas from any Palestinian government, demilitarising Gaza and holding elections. “Our government has made it clear that there can be no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state,” Albanese told reporters outside Parliament House.

“This is one of the commitments Australia has sought and received from President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority.” he added as reported by Bloomberg.

Canberra has also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent plans for a large-scale military offensive in the territory.

Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon had warned that Israel risked violating international law, urging Jerusalem to reconsider its military campaign against Hamas strongholds in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu described Canberra’s planned recognition of a Palestinian state as “shameful.”

Who all are on board

The recognition adds weight to the cause of Palestinian statehood and would place Australia alongside France, the United Kingdom and Canada, while the United States has so far opposed recognising a Palestinian state outside a peace agreement with Israel.

On Friday, last week, the Netanyahu government authorised an advance on Gaza City after negotiations on a third ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled in July.

Israeli forces had previously avoided moving into the area over fears that hostages believed to be held there could be harmed or lost in combat. Around 20 hostages are still thought to be alive.