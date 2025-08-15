From space to chess, Google Doodle features India’s milestones through tile art this Independence Day

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Google has released a special Doodle dedicated to the nation’s diverse achievements — from successful space missions and world chess championships to cricket triumphs and international film accolades — all depicted through traditional tile art from different regions of the country. The Doodle artwork for Independence Day 2025 presents a lasting artistic portrayal of India through traditional tile designs.(Google Doodle)

“This Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule, officially becoming a sovereign republic. The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world’s largest democracy,” Google said.

Google Doodles are temporary alterations of the Google logo, designed to commemorate various local and global occasions, from festivals and major milestones to influential individuals who have left a lasting mark on society.

The Google Doodle webpage includes a note explaining the inspiration behind its design.

All about Independence Day doodle

The Doodle artwork for Independence Day 2025 created by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, presents a lasting artistic portrayal of India through traditional tile designs. The tiles showcase a variety of styles and textures from across the country, including Jaipur blue pottery from Rajasthan and terracotta relief from West Bengal.

The word ‘GOOGLE’ is formed from six uniquely designed tiles, each representing a distinct regional style. (Google Doodle)

Each tile highlights a different national achievement, ranging from space exploration and world chess titles to cricket victories and international film accolades.

The word ‘GOOGLE’ is formed from six uniquely designed tiles, each representing a distinct regional style. The first features Jaipur blue pottery with the letter ‘G’ in a classic font and floral motifs; the second bears a floral pattern with a spaceship; the third shows a cricket ball and bats; the fourth carries a traditional Indian design; the fifth displays a chess piece; and the sixth includes a cinema reel forming the letters ‘L’ and ‘E’.

Independence Day is marked by ceremonies, cultural performances, and displays of patriotism across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi and deliver his 12th consecutive address.

Across the country, the tricolour adorns shops, streets, and markets, with saffron, white, and green visible on everything from clothing to everyday goods. This year’s theme, Naya Bharat, reflects the government’s vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.