Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu hails Operation Sindoor in address to nation
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Over 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police will be deployed for security in and around the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Preparations for the celebration of the 79th Independence Day in the national capital are in full swing. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory that will be in place from 4 am to 10 am. Traffic on several key routes will be restricted or diverted on Friday....Read More
Several roads around Red Fort will be closed to general traffic tomorrow, inlcluding Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, and SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.
Security has also been beefed up across the city to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are conducted smoothly. Snipers will be deployed at high-rise buildings, heightened camera surveillance across the city and more than 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police for security in and around the Red Fort, reported PTI.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday and condemned the "cowardly and utterly inhuman" terror attack in Pahalgam that happened on April 22. She also lauded the armed forces for demonstrating "strategic clarity and technical capability" by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Metro Railway Kolkata to run 398 services across all lines on I-Day
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Metro Railway Kolkata will operate a total of 398 train services across its Blue and Green Lines on Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.
In the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash), 182 services — 91 in each direction — will run on August 15 instead of the usual 262, a statement by Kolkata Metro said.
Special night services in the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm. (PTI)
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Delhi might witness light rain on Independence Day
The national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on the 79th Independence Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.
According to the weather office, Friday will remain mostly overcast, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature possibly settling between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Indian military heroes honoured on Independence Day eve
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: The Indian military officials who participated in Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May have been honoured with gallantry and distinguished service awards on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards, including for those who participated in Operation Sindoor. Click here to see the list.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for 24 districts in UP
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Heavy rain alerts were issued for Thursday in 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with some parts of the state set to see heavy showers on Independence Day.
In view of Wednesday night's torrential rainfall in state capital Lucknow, District Magistrate Vishak G has ordered all schools from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on August 14.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current monsoon spell is set to intensify in western Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, with an orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor. (PTI)
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh says Op Sindoor part of ‘India’s new policy'
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Operation Sindoor was a balanced military response that signalled India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies to target terror.
“It was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly. Operation Sindoor is a part of India’s new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured,” Singh said in a message to soldiers on the eve of the country’s 79th Independence Day. Read more.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Step-by-step guide to book seat for ceremony at Red Fort, check details
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: India is set to celebrate the 79th year of its independence on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the national flag and addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi.
Marking his twelfth time, PM Modi will be hoisting the flag at 7.30 am, following singing of the national anthem and the Independence Day address to the nation. A 21-gun salute will follow, with the program being broadcasted live on all major platforms. Click here for a step-by-step guide to book seat for ceremony at Red Fort.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu approves wartime honours for Operation Sindoor heroes
Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: India on Thursday acknowledged the heroism of its soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor and played a pivotal role in hitting terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir three months ago, with President Droupadi Murmu approving scores of wartime honours for them.
Among the 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards cleared by the President on the eve of the 79th Independence Day are awards are four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva medals and 24 Yudh Seva medals, the defence ministry said. Read more.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Traffic diversions in Lucknow for I-Day, Chehlum, Janmashtami
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: The Lucknow Traffic Police has announced major diversions on August 15 and 16 to manage movement during Independence Day celebrations, the Chehlum procession, and Janmashtami festivities. Officials said the measures aim to ease congestion and ensure safety during these high-footfall occasions.
With multiple events scheduled, residents have been advised to plan travel and use alternate routes. Read more.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: Kho-Kho players to join PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day celebrations
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: In a historic first for the sport, Kho Kho players will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi to partake in the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15.
Celebrating the burgeoning growth of an indigenous sport, PM Modi has invited 30 of India's best Kho Kho players, fresh off the country's triumph in the maiden World Cup held in January 2025 in New Delhi, as per a release from UKK. Read more.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: India won't have got independence if Bengal wasn't there, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that India would not have gained Independence if Bengal were not there, noting that legends like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, who made significant contributions to shaping the nation's destiny, were born in the state.
Banerjee said that Bengal is the beacon of hope, which stands for unity amid diversity. Read more.
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: President Murmu condemns Pahalgam attack, hails Operation Sindoor
Independence Day 2025 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation's decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor.
"I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," she said in her address.
The President also held up Operation Sindoor as a testament to the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) mission in the defence sector. Read more.