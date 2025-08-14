Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: President Murmu hails Operation Sindoor in address to nation

Independence Day 2025 LIVE updates: Preparations for the celebration of the 79th Independence Day in the national capital are in full swing. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory that will be in place from 4 am to 10 am. Traffic on several key routes will be restricted or diverted on Friday....Read More

Several roads around Red Fort will be closed to general traffic tomorrow, inlcluding Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, and SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

Security has also been beefed up across the city to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are conducted smoothly. Snipers will be deployed at high-rise buildings, heightened camera surveillance across the city and more than 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police for security in and around the Red Fort, reported PTI.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday and condemned the "cowardly and utterly inhuman" terror attack in Pahalgam that happened on April 22. She also lauded the armed forces for demonstrating "strategic clarity and technical capability" by destroying terrorist infrastructure across the border.