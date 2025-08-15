'Modi standing like a wall': PM's big message amid tariff war with US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that his government would “stand like a wall” to protect the interests of farmers, as he urged the nation to embrace self-reliance and quality production in the face of global trade challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.(PMO)

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said India must build its strength through high-quality, affordable products under the mantra “Daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, higher value).

Amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, triggered by Donald Trump slapping 50% tariff on Indian goods, Modi warned against the dangers of excessive dependence on other countries. “Those who rely too much on others invite a big question mark over their freedom. The real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit,” he said.

Reiterating that self-reliance is not just about imports, exports, or currency, Modi stressed it was tied to a nation’s capabilities. “When self-reliance begins to erode, so does our strength. To preserve and enhance our capabilities, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Without naming the US, Modi urged India to focus on extending its own strengths rather than trying to diminish others. “We should not waste our energy trying to shorten someone else’s line. We must extend our own line with full energy. The world will respect our strength,” he said.

Calling for vigilance and resilience, Modi assured farmers that the government would back them firmly. “I am standing like a wall for our farmers,” he said, framing self-reliance in agriculture and industry as vital to protecting India’s sovereignty.