Independence Day 2025: When and where to watch PM Modi’s address from Red Fort

India will mark its 79th Independence Day on August 15 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi, followed by his 12th consecutive address. PM Modi will deliver his speech from the Red Fort’s ramparts, outlining the government’s key priorities, accomplishments, and aspirations for the years ahead. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

This year’s celebrations carry the theme Naya Bharat, reflecting the country’s significant progress towards achieving the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On the eve of the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her warmest greetings to the nation, stating, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with great enthusiasm. These are days that especially remind us of our being proud Indians.”

When and where to watch PM Modi's address live?

The Independence Day 2025 parade and PM Modi’s address will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and streamed in real time on the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB’s) YouTube channel as well as on X.

The Prime Minister’s Office will also air the proceedings on its official YouTube channel. Viewers can additionally watch the coverage on platforms such as ddnews.gov.in, pmindia.gov.in, and the National Informatics Centre’s dedicated Independence Day website at independenceday.nic.in.

The ceremony will begin at 7.30 am with formal greetings from dignitaries, followed by the national anthem and a traditional 21-gun salute. PM Modi will then deliver his speech from the Red Fort’s ramparts, outlining the government’s key priorities, accomplishments, and aspirations for the years ahead.

Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Upon reaching the Red Fort, PM Modi will be welcomed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth, and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The defence secretary will then introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Delhi Area, to the Prime Minister.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will also honour the success of Operation Sindoor. The viewing enclosure at Gyanpath will display the Operation Sindoor emblem, complemented by floral decorations inspired by the mission.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist PM Modi in unfurling the tricolour.

Following this, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force — one bearing the national flag and the other carrying the Operation Sindoor flag — will shower flower petals over the venue. The aircraft will be flown by Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal.

Once the floral tribute is complete, the Prime Minister will deliver his address to the nation.

After the speech, cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers from ‘My Bharat’ will join in singing the National Anthem. Around 2,500 participants from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ members, will be seated along Gyanpath, opposite the Red Fort ramparts, forming a living depiction of the Naya Bharat logo.

Approximately 5,000 special invitees from various walks of life will attend the celebrations. These include India’s Special Olympics 2025 contingent, winners of international sporting competitions, gold medallists from the Khelo India Para Games, and top-performing farmers who have received training and financial support under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.