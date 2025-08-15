President Murmu hails Op Sindoor as fight of humanity against terrorism

Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu told the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on Thursday, as she hailed the test of Atmanirbhar Bharat during the conflict and the nation’s unity, which according her, was the most befitting response to those who wanted to divide India. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, on Thursday. (PTI)

In a 40-minute address, Murmu didn’t refer to American tariffs on India but noted a “stress” in the global economy. She argued that “all key indicators” show the Indian economy in the pink of health and “demand at home is pacing ahead”. The President mentioned how welfare schemes were designed to prevent people from slipping back to poverty. She said income inequality and regional disparities were reducing and said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey had “fired a whole generation to dream bigger.”

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the President highlighted India’s universal adult franchise that came “without any restrictions of gender, religion and other factors that had barred many people from voting in other democracies” and said democratic institutions in India had “strengthened the practice of democracy”.

Three months after the India-Pakistan conflict in May, the President, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces, hailed Operation Sindoor and the rise of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

Calling India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as decisive, Murmu told the nation, “This year we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve. Operation Sindoor showed that our armed forces are prepared to meet any eventuality when it comes to guarding the nation. With strategic clarity and technical capability, they destroyed terrorist hubs across the border. I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism.”

She hailed the united spirit of India and said the world had taken note of India’s stance. “Operation Sindoor was also a test case of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence sector. The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India’s defence history since Independence,” Murmu added.

Murmu pointed out how a newly independent India opted for universal adult franchise, without restrictions.

“After regaining our freedom, we also became a democracy with universal adult franchise. In other words, we the people of India put the power to shape our destiny in the hands of each of us, without any restrictions of gender, religion and other factors that had barred many people from voting in other democracies. In spite of many challenges, the people of India made a successful transition to democracy. The transition was a natural reflection of our ancient democratic ethos,” she said.

“India had the oldest republics in the world. It is rightly acknowledged as the mother of democracy. When we adopted the Constitution, it provided the edifice of democracy. We built democratic institutions that strengthened the practice of democracy. We prize our Constitution and our democracy above everything else.”

The President spoke about India’s “extraordinary progress” in 78 years and told the nation that the achievements in the economic field were noticeable.

“With a GDP growth rate of 6.5% in the last fiscal, India is the fastest growing among the major economies in the world. Even amid stress in the global economy, demand at home is pacing ahead. Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health. This is as much due to carefully calibrated reforms and sagacious economic management as due to the hard work and dedication of our workers and farmers,” Murmu said.

In her speech, Murmu said that the government was running a series of welfare initiatives for the poor and those who rose above the poverty line but were still vulnerable. “This is reflected in the rising expenditure on social services. Income inequality is reducing. Regional disparities are also disappearing. The states and regions, earlier known for weaker economic performance, are now showing their true potential and catching up with the front-runners,” she said.

“Our business leaders, small and medium industries and traders have always exhibited a can-do spirit; what was needed was removing the bottlenecks in the path of wealth creation,” said Murmu.

She said that the new rail link in Kashmir was a “major accomplishment” as it will boost trade and tourism in the region. Murmu said that the government considered the basic amenities of life as rightful claims of the citizens and highlighted schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ayushman Bharat that provides cover to more than 55o million people. “As inequalities in access are removed, the poor and the lower middle-class also benefit from the best possible health-care facilities,” she said.

She also spoke about the dramatic advances of the IT sector and how more than half of the total number of digital transactions in the world take place in India. “Moreover, we are increasing our self-reliance in every area possible. This has added to our self-confidence and increased the momentum of our journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat,” she added.