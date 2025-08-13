Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year? Know theme for 2025, significance, celebration

Independence Day 2025: India marks its Independence Day, or Swatantrata Diwas, every year on August 15. In 2025, it falls on a Friday. The day commemorates India's freedom from over 200 years of British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day 2025: The Red Fort complex during full dress rehearsal for 79th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Indians celebrate this day with fervour, with educational institutions, offices and government establishments holding the flag hoisting ceremony and cultural events. Here's all you need to know about this day:

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day?

Like every year, this year, too, there is confusion about whether 2025 marks the 78th or the 79th Independence Day. Well, let us clear your confusion. In 2025, India celebrates its 79th Independence Day.

Indian defence personnel marches in front of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day rehearsal(Raj k Raj/Hindustan Times)

The confusion arises when many people simply subtract 1947 (the year India achieved its freedom from British colonisers) from 2025 and arrive at 78. The mistake happens because they don't factor in the first celebration itself. Therefore, the correct way is to count August 15, 1947 — the day India became independent — as the first Independence Day. So, then, 2025 will be the 79th celebration of India’s freedom.

Independence Day 2025: What is the theme for 2025?

The Government of India has not yet announced the official theme for this year's Independence Day celebrations. Every year, the government focuses the theme of Independence Day on the values of unity, patriotism, social progress, and the contributions of India’s freedom fighters. This year’s theme is expected to follow similar values, with an emphasis on national development and collective responsibility.

Independence Day 2025: Significance and celebrations

Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations hold much significance as they remind the countrypeople of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and to uphold their values. Every year, celebrations are observed across India, with state capitals, government offices, schools, and communities holding flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural performances.

The official Independence Day programme begins with the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister. It is followed by the unfurling of the tricolour, accompanied by the National Anthem and the 21-gun salute. Helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals over Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivers his Independence Day address.