Flag hoisting ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya from Nov 23 to 25

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will organise a three–day mega flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple from November 23 to 25 in which sadhus and other eminent guests from across the country will be invited. Flags will also be hoisted in other temples in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. The main ceremony of flag hoisting will take place on November 25. The flag will be hoisted on a 42-feet flag pole atop the 161-foot-high spire of the Ram temple. (HT file)

The three-day rituals will start from November 23 and the main ceremony of flag hoisting will take place on November 25. The flag will be hoisted on a 42-feet flag pole atop the 161-foot-high spire of the Ram temple.

Flags will be hoisted on the spires of all temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sun, Ganesh, Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati and Annapurna. In addition to this, flags will also be hoisted atop temples dedicated to Sheshavatar. The Ram Janmabhoomi complex has a Saptarishi Mandap which comprises seven temples dedicated to sages from the Ramayana.

These temples house idols of seers and devotees who played significant roles in Lord Rama’s life. They include Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Vashistha, Nishad Raj, Ahilya and Shabari.

According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, around 5000 guests will be invited for the ceremony and a list is being prepared. The flag hoisting ceremony will also coincide with the Vivah Panchami. On this day in Ayodhya, the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita is celebrated which is also known as Ram-Janaki Vivah.

On this day, Ram’s baraat (wedding procession) travels from Ayodhya to Janakpur (Nepal), where Sita was born, and the marriage is solemnised. The Vivah Panchami is celebrated as the marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

On this day in Ayodhya, the Ram-Sita marriage celebration is observed with great pomp, including bhajan-kirtan, Ramayana recitation and the display of Ram-Sita’s tableau. Special celebrations will also take place in Janakpur, Nepal.

Janakpur, also known as Mithila Nagar, is the main centre of Vivah Panchami where Lord Ram’s baraat arrives and the marriage is celebrated. According to Mishra, devotees will be able to visit the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus after October this year. “Around 90 percent work of remaining temples spread across the Ram Janmabhoomi is complete,” Mishra said.

Out of four entry gates in Ram temple, construction work of two is over. Construction work of the Ram temple is almost complete with Ram Lalla installed on the ground floor and his family on the first floor in Ram Darbar. The second floor will house rare and significant scriptures related to Lord Ram.