Sun, Aug 10, 2025
7,900 students take part in 'Tiranga Run' in Delhi as part of 79th Independence Day celebrations

PTI | , New Delhi
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 06:36 pm IST

The participants, during the programme, covered  Thyagaraj Stadium to National War Memorial route to pay tribute to freedom fighters and armed forces personnel.

As part of the Delhi government's celebrations for the 79th Independence Day, 7,900 students took part in a 'Tiranga Run' from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial here on Sunday.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the Tiranga Run to pay tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country, in line with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi. ( HT PHOTO / Hindustan Times)
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the Tiranga Run to pay tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country, in line with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi. ( HT PHOTO / Hindustan Times)

Flagged off by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, the run was organised by the Directorate of Education under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the theme 'Dilli Uthe Garv Se' (Delhi Rises with Pride), a statement said.

Holding the national flag, the participants covered the symbolic route to pay tribute to freedom fighters and armed forces personnel who laid down their lives for the country, it added.

"This is not merely a race but a celebration of India's unity, patriotism and the indomitable spirit of its citizens," Sood said.

The event allowed Delhiites to come together to mark independence and reaffirm their resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation, he added.

The minister recalled the courage of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor and urged the youth to uphold the values of unity, integrity and national security.

Sood also described the run as a tribute to unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and called upon citizens to 'run with the tricolour' to keep their memories alive.

