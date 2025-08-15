Independence Day 2025 belongs to Operation Sindoor glory: 10 points
The focus of this year's Independence Day celebration will be the success of Operation Sindoor.
As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 12th consecutive speech from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. The Prime Minister will also hoist the national flag on Friday, August 15.
The focus of this year's Independence Day celebration will be the success of Operation Sindoor, India's military response after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Follow Independence Day LIVE updates
The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, and the floral decoration will also be based on it.
As soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Operation Sindoor'.
Independence Day 2025 celebration | 10 updates
- The theme of this year's celebrations is Naya Bharat as the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.
- The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during this year's Independence Day celebrations with a logo on Gyanpath and decoration based on the same theme.
- After the flag is hoisted, two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower the venue with flower petals —one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Operation Sindoor'.
- Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year.
- Snipers at high-rise buildings, heightened camera surveillance across the city, more than 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed for security in and around the Red Fort.
- The national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on the 79th Independence Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.
- Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for August 15, announcing extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across the city. The measures will be enforced from 4 am to 10 am.
- India on Thursday recognised the acts of gallantry by the armed forces personnel and the role of senior military brass involved in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.
- On the eve Independence Day, the of valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor was displayed in the sky above Jodhpur, with 550 drones taking flight simultaneously from the Mehrangarh Fort to recreate the feat.
- Defence minister Rajnath Singh in the 'Sandesh to Soldiers' aired from Akashvani on the eve of 79th Independence Day, said Operation Sindoor emerged as a balanced military response amidst the asymmetric warfare being witnessed across the globe.