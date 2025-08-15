Independence Day 2025 belongs to Operation Sindoor glory: 10 points

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 12th consecutive speech from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort. The Prime Minister will also hoist the national flag on Friday, August 15. The focus of this year's Independence Day celebration will be the success of Operation Sindoor, India's military response after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The focus of this year's Independence Day celebration will be the success of Operation Sindoor, India's military response after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Follow Independence Day LIVE updates

The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, and the floral decoration will also be based on it.

As soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Operation Sindoor'.

The theme of this year's celebrations is Naya Bharat as the nation is making giant strides towards realising the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year. Snipers at high-rise buildings, heightened camera surveillance across the city, more than 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed for security in and around the Red Fort. The national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on the 79th Independence Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for August 15, announcing extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across the city. The measures will be enforced from 4 am to 10 am.