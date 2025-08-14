'Remembering upheaval, pain': PM Modi on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As India observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Thursday, August 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and remembered “the upheaval and pain endured by people during that tragic chapter of our history”. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an address (DD Grab)

On August 14 every year, Independence Day eve, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

“India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together,” PM Modi said added.

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15, marking the day in 1947 when British rule ended after a long fight for freedom.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14. It commemorates the day in 1947 when Pakistan was established as a separate nation for Muslims, following the partition of British India.

Home minister Amit Shah also posted on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying that on this day “Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India.”

“#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India,” Shah said in a post on X.

“The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition,” his post further read.