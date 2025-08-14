Know the 16 BSF bravehearts getting gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor

Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector Vyas Dev and constable Suddi Rabha’s names have featured in the 16 personnel list from the paramilitary force, who have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM) on the 79th Independence Day for showing their exceptional bravery and unmatched valour exhibited by them in Operation Sindoor. The 16 personnel list, being awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM) on the 79th Independence Day for showing their exceptional bravery and unmatched valour exhibited by them in Operation Sindoor, is out(Facebook BSF)

In addition, five personnel will receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), while 46 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) will also be awarded to BSF officers and personnel.

Sub-inspector Vyas Dev and constable Suddi Rabha’s valour during Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, BSF sub-inspector Vyas Dev and constable Suddi Rabha were deployed in the forward posts of 7th BN BSF on the International border in the Jammu area, and they were detailed for replenishment of ammunition to forward troops. As they were performing this risk-prone mission, an enemy 82 mortar shell suddenly exploded near them, causing grievous multiple splinter injuries to both.

Despite the devastating nature of his injuries, which had caused him to suffer life-threatening injuries, SI Vyas Dev remained conscious, stabilised himself, bravely engaged in his given task, motivated his fellow soldiers and exhibited tremendous courage. He later underwent traumatic amputation of his left leg at the military Hospital, Jammu.

Constable Suddi Rabha, equally resolute and courageous, stood shoulder to shoulder with his commander, SI Vyas Dev, during the critical ammunition replenishment operation. He sustained severe blast trauma, including deep lacerations in the perineal region, injuries to the thighs, the left leg, and the right ankle. Despite the immense pain and life-threatening wounds, constable Suddi Rabha refused to yield and completed the mission.

The other 14 bravehearts of Operation Sindoor who got the gallantry medal

14 other security personnel have been awarded the gallantry medals for their exceptional courage during Operation Sindoor. Assistant commandant Abhishek Srivastav, along with head constable Brij Mohan Singh, constables Bhpendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada and constable Depeswar Barman have been awarded the medals for their actions on May 7-8 and May 10 under the able command of SI Mohammad Imtiyaz.

For exhibiting exceptional courage and operational brilliance under intense pressure during Operation Sindoor, deputy commandant Ravindra Rathore and his team, who successfully implemented an operation on the International Border for the safety of a BSF jawan whose life was in peril, have also been awarded the gallantry medal.

In response to Pakistan's retaliation following Operation Sindoor, ASI Udai Vir Singh of 120 BSF’s 120 battalion displayed exemplary courage during a heavy assault on BOP Jabowal, Jammu Sector, on May 10.

On the night of May 9-10, Pakistani troops launched a coordinated assault on BOPs Karotana Khurd, Karotana Forward, and Suchetgarh of 165 Bn BSF. These posts came under intense 82 mm mortar and machine gun fire from Pakistani positions- Jamshed Malane and Kasira. BSF troops retaliated with precision fire.

ASI Rajappa B T and Constable Manohar Xalxo showed exemplary courage in an ammunition replenishment mission to BOP Karotana Khurd on the morning of May 10.

Assistant commandant Alok Negi of the 53 Bn BSF, along with constables Kandarpa Chowdhury and Waghmare Bhawan Deora, displayed exceptional courage during intense enemy fire at FDL Mukhyari from May 7 to 10.