Indian military heroes honoured on Independence Day eve | List of awardees

The Indian military officials who participated in Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May have been honoured with gallantry and distinguished service awards on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards, including for those who participated in Operation Sindoor.

According to the defence ministry, the total number of awards include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva medals and 24 Yudh Seva medals.

The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches — for 115 personnel of the Indian Army, five of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force and three of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB).

Kirti Chakra

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 Para (Special Forces)

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, The Army Service Corps, 1 Sikkim Scouts

Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, The Regiment of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles

Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, The Mahar Regiment, 1 Rashtriya Rifles

Vir Chakra

Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery

Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, 4 Dogra

Rifleman Sunil Kumar, 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry

Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Flying (Pilot)

Group Captain Manish Arora, Flying (Pilot)

Group Captain Animesh Patni, Flying (Pilot)

Group Captain Kunal Kalra, Flying (Pilot)

Wing Commander Joy Chandra, Flying (Pilot)

Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, Flying (Pilot)

Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot)

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, Flying (Pilot)

Flight Lieutenant Aarshveer Singh Thakur, Flying (Pilot)

Sub Inspector (GD) Mohd Imteyaj

CT/GD Deepak Chingakham

Shaurya Chakra

Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh

Major Bhargav Kalita, The Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles

Major Ashish Kumar, 7 Para (Special Forces)

Major Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, The Rajputana Rifles, 44 Assam Rifles

Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles

Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)

Lance Naik Rahul Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)

Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles

Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar

Ram Goyal, Sea II

Wing Commander Abhimanyu Singh (30725) Flying (Pilot)

Inspector Shri Laxman Kewat

Inspector Shri Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh

Constable/GD Saddam Hussain

Constable/GD Feda Hussain Dar

Constable/GD Sanjay Tiwari

Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti

The full list was shared by the defence ministry through the Press Information Bureau: here.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation's decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor. "I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," she said in her address to the nation.