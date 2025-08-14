Indian military heroes honoured on Independence Day eve | List of awardees
The Indian military officials who participated in Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May have been honoured with gallantry and distinguished service awards on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards, including for those who participated in Operation Sindoor.
According to the defence ministry, the total number of awards include four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva medals and 24 Yudh Seva medals.
The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches — for 115 personnel of the Indian Army, five of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force and three of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB).
Kirti Chakra
- Captain Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 Para (Special Forces)
- Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, The Army Service Corps, 1 Sikkim Scouts
- Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, The Regiment of Artillery, 34 Rashtriya Rifles
- Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, The Mahar Regiment, 1 Rashtriya Rifles
Vir Chakra
- Colonel Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment
- Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery
- Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, 4 Dogra
- Rifleman Sunil Kumar, 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry
- Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Flying (Pilot)
- Group Captain Manish Arora, Flying (Pilot)
- Group Captain Animesh Patni, Flying (Pilot)
- Group Captain Kunal Kalra, Flying (Pilot)
- Wing Commander Joy Chandra, Flying (Pilot)
- Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, Flying (Pilot)
- Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Flying (Pilot)
- Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, Flying (Pilot)
- Flight Lieutenant Aarshveer Singh Thakur, Flying (Pilot)
- Sub Inspector (GD) Mohd Imteyaj
- CT/GD Deepak Chingakham
Shaurya Chakra
- Lieutenant Colonel Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh
- Major Bhargav Kalita, The Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles
- Major Ashish Kumar, 7 Para (Special Forces)
- Major Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, The Rajputana Rifles, 44 Assam Rifles
- Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles
- Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)
- Lance Naik Rahul Singh, 4 Para (Special Forces)
- Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles
- Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar
- Ram Goyal, Sea II
- Wing Commander Abhimanyu Singh (30725) Flying (Pilot)
- Inspector Shri Laxman Kewat
- Inspector Shri Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh
- Constable/GD Saddam Hussain
- Constable/GD Feda Hussain Dar
- Constable/GD Sanjay Tiwari
Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal
- Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
- Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai
- Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh
- Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari
- Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor
- Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra
- Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti
The full list was shared by the defence ministry through the Press Information Bureau: here.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the nation's decisive response to Pahalgham terrorist attack in Kashmir and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor. "I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," she said in her address to the nation.