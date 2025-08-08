Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares 1 skincare tip she swears by; stresses sunscreen and retinol are must at her age

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a known health and fitness enthusiast. The actor often shares her workout routine and insights on wellness on social media. In a YouTube interview with Tweek India posted on August 7, Samantha shared details about her personal habits, including an extensive morning routine, which includes gratitude journaling, meditation, and exercise like weightlifting. Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by the 'less is more' mantra for a glowing, healthy skin.

Samantha also talked about the one skincare tip she swears by, and it is the age-old mantra ‘less is always more’. Here's what the actor said and what you can take away from her routine:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's skincare secret

Sharing that the secret to her glowing skin is ‘less is more’, Samantha shared, “You know, I also used to follow the many-step skincare routine, but I have realised that less is more, actually. Finding those few products that really work for you and sticking to them.”

She added that over the years, she has realised that the trends eventually fade away and there are just a few products that eventually stand the test of time for your particular needs. “So, you don't have to do like a 7-8 step routine. Just a few products will do,” she added.

As for the products she always adds to her routine because of her age, she turned 38 this year, the actor said, “I definitely would put retinol in there (skincare routine). Younger skin doesn't need it. Sunscreen for sure. A really good serum.”

How does Samantha Ruth Prabhu stay fit?

Samantha said, “I wish I could say it is a mix, but it is hardcore weight/powerlifting. One day, I think I'll say it is a mix of Pilates, yoga, and weightlifting.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.