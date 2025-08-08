Jawed Habib shares his top tip to remove dandruff using just one ingredient in your shampoo

Dandruff and scalp irritation are two of the most common problems people face, occurring when the scalp sheds excess skin or becomes irritated, leading to itching, flakes, and sometimes redness. While these issues may seem minor, they can affect your everyday comfort. A nice shampoo paired with alum powder could be the solution to dandruff on your scalp. (Shutterstock)

Jawed Habib's dandruff hack

In an Instagram post shared on April 1, Jawed Habib, celebrity hairstylist, shared with his followers a hack for fixing dandruff issues. All you need is one ingredient and your trusted shampoo, and you can do it in the comfort of your home.

Per the hairstylist, fitkari or alum powder is the perfect solution for your dandruff problems. Here's all you need to know about this hack:

Sharing the steps on how to use alum powder in the video, he said, “Dandruff nikal jayegi asani se. Hum log kya karte hain, ye jo mere haath mein shampoo hai, isme mein daalta hun fitkari ka powder. Aur hafte mein ek baar iss se mein baalon ko dho leta hun. Dandruff khatam, scalp ek dum saaf. (Dandruff will go away easily. What do we do? I add alum powder to the shampoo I have in my hands. And I wash my hair with it once a week. Dandruff is gone, and the scalp is completely clean).”

The best way to wash your hair

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.