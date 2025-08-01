Beer Day special: Can a pint give you a squeaky clean scalp and lustrous locks?

If you’re a true beer head, ‘wasting’ a can on your scalp may sound blasphemous. But then again, there’s maybe a reason why the beer shampoo wave never really crashed. Are beer shampoos really worth the hype?

‘Because it works’ should be the expected answer but then again, does it really?

Yes of course you can Blink It one of those sleek looking beer shampoo bottles right away, but a cup or so of beer — doesn’t even have to be fresh, stale apparently works just as good — mixed in with your regular shampoo is the only trick you really need. Feeling a little extra gunky on the scalp? Add a splash of apple cider vinegar to the mix and watch the magic happen.

But that’s the thing. Where is the magic behind this pretty strong reputation the pub staple choice of (de)hydration, really coming from?

A report from Healthline asserts that while endless testimonies have really cemented the concept of beer shampoos into a comfortable little crevice of the market, there isn’t actually much clinical evidence to corroborate these claims. Even a rather recent 2019 study concludes on the same note — that the hypothesis needs to still yet, be rigorously tested.

The report however, does also balance out its skepticism by listing certain compounds found in trace amounts in beer which may potentially be contributing to its multi-faceted reputation — that’s where calcium, iron, protein, selenium, vitamin D and vitamin E come in.

However, if beer shampoos have in fact worked wonders for your hair, the report suggests certain au naturale ways to go about it.

The easiest is probably going through your shampoo and conditioning routine as is and then finishing it off with a 15-minute beer soak for the locks — be sure to use cool water to rinse this off.

If the body of your hair is what is of more concern to you than a squeaky clean scalp, a thick hair mask with a mashed banana, avocado oil and coconut oil followed by an egg folded in, is apparently a DIY concoction that is to be left on for between 30 minutes to an hour before a thorough rinse.

Sounds pretty simple right?

So this Beer Day, will you just be chugging your happy can or taking it to the shower?