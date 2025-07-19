Best anti dandruff shampoos to get rid of dandruff from Myntra fwd: Top 8 picks to buy this monsoon

Monsoon brings cool breezes, lush greenery, inst-worthy clicks, and an unwelcome guest, dandruff! The excess humidity, sweat, and damp scalp create the perfect environment for flakes, itchiness, and irritation. But worry not, with the right anti-dandruff shampoo, you can keep your scalp clean, refreshed, and healthy throughout the rainy season. Top 8 anti dandruff shampoos for your hair(Pexels)

Myntra fwd is the right place for you to explore our top 8 picks of anti dandruff shampoos for a healthy scalp. Check out our rundown:

This shampoo fights dandruff effectively with the natural power of Australian tea tree oil. It soothes the scalp, reduces flakes, and controls itchiness, promoting healthy, clean hair. Enriched with biotin and natural extracts, it strengthens hair while keeping it fresh and nourished. Free from sulfates and parabens, it is gentle yet powerful enough to maintain scalp health and prevent dandruff recurrence.

Bare Anatomy Anti Dandruff Shampoo deeply cleanses the scalp while being gentle on hair. It reduces visible flakes, soothes irritation, and restores moisture balance to prevent dryness. Infused with science-backed ingredients and no harsh chemicals, it ensures a healthier scalp with regular use. Its lightweight formula leaves hair soft, shiny, and free of dandruff.

Reequil Dandruff Control Shampoo effectively treats dandruff and flaky scalp while maintaining hair strength. Formulated with clinically proven ingredients, it targets the root cause of dandruff, offering visible results without over-drying. Its mild formula helps restore the natural pH of the scalp, making hair soft and healthy over time.

This herbal shampoo combines the goodness of apple cider vinegar with Pro Vitamin B5 to fight dandruff naturally. It cleanses gently, removes build-up, soothes itchy scalp, and leaves hair shiny and healthy. Its herbal formulation nourishes and strengthens hair, making it a perfect daily use anti-dandruff shampoo.

Biotique Bio Neem Margosa is a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner enriched with neem and margosa extracts. It removes dandruff, purifies the scalp, and conditions hair in one wash. With its Ayurvedic formula, it prevents dryness and flaking while keeping hair smooth and manageable.

BBLUNT Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is designed to gently cleanse hair and remove dandruff while retaining moisture. Its unique formula helps soothe irritation, control flakes, and add a salon-like shine to your hair. Suitable for Indian hair and weather, it provides a clean, refreshed scalp and manageable hair.

Be Bodywise 1% Ketoconazole Shampoo effectively fights dandruff caused by fungal infections. Its medicated formula targets the root cause, controls flaking and itching, and restores scalp health. Recommended by dermatologists, it is a reliable solution for stubborn and recurring dandruff.

TNW Banana Anti-Dandruff Shampoo harnesses the nourishing power of banana and herbal extracts to combat dandruff. It moisturizes dry scalp, reduces flakiness, and strengthens hair from root to tip. With its natural formula, it promotes soft, manageable, and dandruff-free hair.

FAQ for anti dandruff shampoo How often should I use an anti-dandruff shampoo? It depends on the severity of your dandruff and the product instructions. Generally, 2–3 times a week is recommended. For mild cases, once a week may be enough. Always follow the usage directions on the bottle.

Can I use anti-dandruff shampoo every day? Some formulas are mild enough for daily use, while others are stronger and best used a few times a week. Check if the label says “daily use” or consult your dermatologist if unsure.

Does anti-dandruff shampoo also clean my hair? Yes. Along with treating dandruff, most anti-dandruff shampoos also cleanse your scalp and hair of dirt, oil, and product build-up.

Will it make my hair dry or rough? Some anti-dandruff shampoos may dry out your hair if overused. To prevent this, pair it with a moisturizing conditioner or choose a gentle, hydrating anti-dandruff formula.

Can I use conditioner after anti-dandruff shampoo? Yes, you can and should! Apply the conditioner mainly to the lengths and ends of your hair, not directly on the scalp.

