Helen treats fans to a rare moment from her visit to Golden Temple, internet is in awe

Dancing diva Helen, who turned 87 last month, prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. However, she recently offered fans a rare glimpse into her world by sharing a picture from her visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Social media users loved the image of Helen.

Helen visits Golden Temple

Helen took a spiritual trip as she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar recently. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing by the ‘sarovar’ with the Golden Temple glowing beautifully in the backdrop.

“Blessings from The Golden Temple,” Helen wrote while sharing the image. In the photo, Helen is seen in a cream embroidered suit paired with a matching dupatta draped over her head. Her outfit comes with intricate detailing. She is standing barefoot with folded hands, and is seen smiling as she poses for the camera.

Social media users loved the image and took to the comment section to express their excitement. “Helen ji we all love you the most gorgeous galamours heroin of bollywood,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Aww bless you”.

“@helenkhan_06 lovely may you have a beautiful day ahead dear mom,” one wrote, and one shared, “Beautiful”.

Helen warmly acknowledged all the love pouring in, responding to fans’ comments on the post. “Thank you my beautiful friends,” she wrote in the comment section.

More about Helen

Dancing diva Helen turned 87 on November 21. Her close friends and family members assembled for a grand birthday party in Mumbai. Helen arrived and greeted the paparazzi, smiling and doing a namaste at them.

Helen was introduced to Bollywood by actor Cuckoo. She got her major break in 1958 with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film Howrah Bridge. She became famous for her vamp roles and dances in Bollywood movies through the 1950s and 1960s. She met Salim Khan during this time, and in the course of their association, they fell in love; however, marriage did not occur until later. Incidentally, for much of this period, Helen too was married to one Prem Narayan Arora, whom she divorced in 1974.