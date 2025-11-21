Helen is all smiles as she greets paparazzi at her birthday party, Rekha also attends. Watch

Happy birthday Helen: The dancing diva turns 87 on November 21. Her close friends and family members assembled for a grand birthday party in Mumbai. Helen arrived and greeted the paparazzi, smiling and doing a namaste at them. Salim Khan was also spotted. Veteran actor Rekha was also in attendance. (Also read: Helen celebrates her 87th birthday by inspiring fans with 5 simple exercises she swears by to stay fit and strong: Watch) Helen greeted and thanked the paparazzi as she was seen arriving at her party.

Helen greets the paparazzi

Helen looked pretty in a violet churidaar suit as she got out of her car and posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Helen raised her hands, smiled and waved at them. She also said thank you for the birthday wishes, and then after a few seconds, went inside. Salim Khan also arrived, shortly after her.

Rekha clicks pictures

Meanwhile, her close friend, actor Rekha, was also in attendance. Rekha was seen in a black jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a blue jacket and her statement black shades. She posed for pictures and even took a camera from one of the photographers to click a picture for them.

Helen was introduced to Bollywood by actor Cuckoo. She got her major break in 1958 with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film Howrah Bridge. She became famous for her vamp roles and dances in Bollywood movies through the 1950s and 1960s. She met Salim Khan during this time, and in the course of their association, they fell in love; however, marriage did not occur until later. Incidentally, for much of this period, Helen too was married to one Prem Narayan Arora, whom she divorced in 1974.