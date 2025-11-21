Helen celebrates her 87th birthday by inspiring fans with 5 simple exercises she swears by to stay fit and strong: Watch

Veteran actor Helen is celebrating her 87th birthday today, and she’s proving that age is no barrier to staying fit. Even on her special day, the legendary actor stuck to her disciplined and regular workout routine, showing that dedication to fitness knows no limits. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a workout video of Helen on Instagram, highlighting her energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. (Also read: Fitness coach with 17 years of experience shares 5 simple actions to help you lose weight in the last six weeks of 2025 ) Helen celebrates her 87 birthday with inspiring workout routine. (Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

Yasmin wrote in the caption, “Every time I work out with Helen Aunty, I’m reminded that age truly has no limits. She turns 87 today, and still shows up with more enthusiasm, discipline, and joy than most of us!”

Yasmin added, “Pilates isn’t intimidating, you start small, move at your own pace, and your body meets you exactly where you are. Age can never be a barrier to staying fit and active… and Helen is the perfect proof of that.”

Let’s take a closer look at her inspiring exercise routine:

1. Stand to sit

Yasmin says, “The first exercise is stand to sit. And that is so important because that’s what you do every day. You have to sit, you have to stand up, and you need to have the strength to do it. So practice this.”

2. Bridging

For core strength, Helen does bridging. Yasmin explains, “Lie down with your knees bent, and slowly lift your hips up, not too high, and then slowly come down. And up, don’t go up too high because we don’t want it to strain your neck and down.”

3. Marching

To strengthen her legs, Helen alternates leg lifts while lying down. Yasmin says, “From a lying down position with your knees bent, lift one leg up to the tabletop and then place it down, then the other leg up and down. Keep alternating your legs. Don’t bring it too close to your chest, just until your knees are over your hips and down.”

4. Wall push-ups

For upper-body strength, Helen does wall push-ups. Yasmin explains, “Stand in front of your wall, place your hands slightly lower than shoulder height, body upright. Move your legs slightly back if you can. Lower your body towards the wall by bending your elbows, exhale and push up, inhale and lower down. Everyone can do it.”

5. Theraband front raise with openings

To work her shoulders, Helen uses a resistance band. Yasmin says, “Hold your band, lift it up and open it as you go up, not too wide and not beyond your head, and come down. Inhale, take it up; exhale, open. Try not to shrug your shoulders, keep them down and only go up as much as comfortable.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.