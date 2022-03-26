Karishma Tanna nails squat variations and leg raises with resistance band in new workout video: Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna is an avid fitness enthusiast, and there is no denying that. The newlywed actor is known for constantly motivating her fans to get aboard the fitness bandwagon by posting snippets from her gym routine. She did the same today as she posted an Instagram reel featuring her workout routine for the weekend. Sharing the post, Karishma asked her fans to train harder. Scroll ahead to know all about the exercises she did at the gym.

On Saturday, Karishma took to Instagram to share a short reel on her page that featured the star doing several exercises using a resistance band. She captioned the post, "Train hard, Shoot harder #gym #gymlife #reels #reelsinstagram #trending #love." The video shows Karishma doing Squats variations, Bosu Ball training, and Leg Raises using resistance band. She kept the routine fuss-free in a powder grey sports bra, cycling shorts, workout shoes, and a high ponytail.

Karishma's video begins with her doing Side Jump Squats, Kneel To Squat exercise, Weighted Squats, Bosu Ball One Leg Balance exercise, and Inverted Leg Raises. She increased the difficulty level of each workout by doing them all, except the Weighted Squats, while wearing the resistance band.

Squats Benefits:

Doing Squats every day helps one burn more calories and lose weight. This exercise strengthens the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles, benefits the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques, and improves core strength. It also lowers your chance of injuring your knees and ankles.

Resistance Band Exercise Benefits:

Including a resistance band in your exercise routine decreases the chance of injury. It provides great muscle stimulus, activates the core, improves strength and athletic performance, stretches the body, and boosts mobility.

Bosu Ball Balance Exercise Benefits:

Bosu Ball is a great addition to your gym routine. It is a balance aid that helps users coordinate muscles and nerves, engages various body parts, and makes workouts more fun and challenging. One can also use it to assist other types of training, such as stretching, rehabilitation and strength training.

