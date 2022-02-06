What Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera wore for dreamy wedding: All pics from wedding album inside

Actor Karishma Tanna turned into a unique and gorgeous bride for marrying her fiance, Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of their close friends and family members. The ceremony took place at dusk at a resort that had the backdrop of the sea. Karishma ditched the traditional red for her special day and dressed in a dreamy pastel pink hue from head to toe. So, if you were wondering about Karishma and Varun's trousseau details, we have found all the details.

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera, dressed in a pastel pink lehenga bedecked with unique details and matching jewellery. Varun complemented his wife-to-be in an ivory sherwani, fit for a royal groom. The couple's wedding ensembles screamed subtle elegance, made possible with a minimalistic approach.

Karishma shared a sneak peek from her wedding album with fans on social media by posting several pictures from the ceremony. "Just married," the post was captioned.

Ace-designer Falguni Shane Peacock designed Karishma's wedding lehenga, and Anaita Shroff Adjania, who styled Katrina Kaif for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, styled her. The pastel pink lehenga features a unique full-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline and back, intricate embroidery, diamantes adorned all over, and beaded embellishments on the hem.

Karishma and Varun in Falguni Shane Peacock.

Karishma teamed the backless choli with a tulle lehenga skirt decked with sequins, thread embroidery, heavy ghera and a matching pastel pink hue. She rounded off the look with embroidered pastel pink zari double dupattas - one wrapped around her frame like a saree pallu and the other draped on her head like a veil.

Karishma looks gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga.

Karishma chose heavy yet minimalistic jewellery to beautify her wedding day look. She wore a gold choker and a heavy vintage layered necklace - both adorned in pastel-hued gemstones, a dainty gold nath, matching dangling earrings, two matha pattis, bracelets, hath phool with pearl adornments, and a single thread mangalsutra.

Karishma chose heavy and minimalistic jewellery.

In the end, Karishma rounded off her pastel pink Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga with a simple hairdo - a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with pink roses. The star opted for soft glam to complete her look. Dewy make-up, glossy nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, heavy mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the glam picks.

Varun chose a dapper ivory sherwani.

As for Varun, the groom chose a dapper ivory sherwani, including a white chikankari embroidered long jacket worn over a simple white kurta, silk churidar pants, and a matching dupatta. He completed the look with a pastel pink embroidered safa.

What do you think of the newlywed couple's ensembles?

