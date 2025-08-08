Helen’s incredible fitness journey: How 86-year-old went from walking with cane to jumping on trampoline in 4 months

Helen, the legendary actor celebrated for her unforgettable dance numbers like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Aa Jaane-Jaan, has made an inspiring return to fitness and weight loss at the age of 86. Celebrity fitness trainer and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif, revealed that her most rewarding and cherished transformation story isn’t of a young celebrity, but of the evergreen Helen. Here’s a closer look at her remarkable fitness journey. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy nacho recipe to satisfy cravings. Watch ) Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Helen’s amazing journey from struggling with a cane to bouncing on a trampoline at 86.(Instagram)

About Helen’s fitness transformation

In the July 31 episode of the HK Vitals podcast on YouTube, Yasmin opened up about Helen’s transformation, calling it “more satisfying than any other” she’s seen in her career. Karachiwala, who shares a warm bond with the Khan family, recalled that Helen had always been fairly active before the COVID-19 lockdown. But post-pandemic, getting back into her fitness groove became a challenge.

“I’d meet her at Diwali or Eid parties and ask when she was coming back to Pilates,” she said. “I could see her movements slowing down, she started walking with a stick, and her confidence took a hit. Sometimes she’d even avoid looking at me at events, covering her face and joking, ‘I don’t even want to see you, darling!’”

How fitness changed her life in 4 months

Then came the turning point. “One day she just called and said, ‘I’m ready.’ She walked into my studio with a cane, struggling to move because of her weight and muscle loss. We started slow, focusing on building her strength day by day,” Karachiwala shared.

In just four months of consistent Pilates, Helen ditched the cane, could climb stairs, bend down to play with Karachiwala’s puppy, and even bounce on a trampoline. “I told her, ‘Aunty, don’t bend so much,’ and she shot back, ‘I can!’” Karachiwala laughed.

What made the journey truly special was Helen’s discipline. “She showed up every single day unless she was unwell. Pilates gave her the joy of movement again. That’s the beauty of it, it works for both an 86-year-old and a professional athlete,” she said, calling Helen’s transformation her ultimate “success story.”