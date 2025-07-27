Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy nacho recipe to satisfy cravings. Watch

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Instagram family. In her July 27 post, she shares a guilt-free nacho recipe that's perfect for curbing cravings without straying from your fitness goals. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares easy 5-minute healthy snack recipe to curb cravings ) Curb cravings with Yasmin Karachiwala's healthy sweet potato nachos.

Yasmin Karachiwala's healthy nacho recipe

"Healthy Nacho Cravings = SOLVED. Here's how I make my guilt-free nachos that are big on flavour and loaded with nutrients," she wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recipe:

Ingredients (Serves 3)

For the base:

1 large sweet potato

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Black or red beans (boiled or canned)

Shredded cottage cheese

Jalapeños (sliced)

For tomato salsa:

1 chopped tomato

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander (chopped)

Salt and chilli flakes (to taste)

For guacamole:

1 ripe avocado

1 tsp lemon juice

Chopped onion (optional)

Salt (to taste)

Fresh coriander (chopped)

Method:

1. Slice the sweet potato into thin, round slices.

2. Toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Bake in a preheated oven at 175°C (350°F) for 20 minutes or until crispy.

4. Once baked, top with black/red beans, shredded cottage cheese, and jalapeños.

5. Bake again for 5–10 minutes until the cheese is golden and bubbly.

6. Top with fresh tomato salsa and creamy guacamole.

7. Add any additional toppings you love!

Nutritional benefits

Yasmin Karachiwala’s healthy nachos aren’t just delicious, they’re packed with nutrients too. Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants that support eye health and immunity. Black beans provide plant-based protein and aid digestion, while cottage cheese offers calcium and muscle-friendly protein. Together, this guilt-free snack balances taste with nourishment.