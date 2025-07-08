Celebrate Ice Cream Sundae Day: Celebrate joy with a plate of Ice Cream Nachos

If you’re looking for a reason to indulge, International Ice Cream Sundae Day is it! Celebrated every year on July 8, this delightful holiday is an open invitation to dive spoon-first into layers of frozen joy. Whether you're a fan of classic banana splits or over-the-top creations loaded with toppings, today is all about celebrating one of the world’s most joyful desserts: the ice cream sundae. And if you thought you’ve tried every sundae variation out there — think again. Ice Cream Nachos(Barefeet in the Kitchen)

Imagine this: crispy pieces of waffle cone acting as your chips, topped with a rainbow of ice cream scoops — vanilla, chocolate, black raspberry. Then comes a drizzle of rich chocolate sauce and golden caramel, followed by clouds of whipped cream, sliced bananas, maraschino cherries, and a shower of rainbow sprinkles. It’s part sundae, part snack, and 100% party on a plate. This year, it’s all about Ice Cream Nachos. This recipe is from Barefeet in the Kitchen.

Ice Cream Nachos(Barefeet in the Kitchen)

How to make it

Ingredients: 12 waffle cones, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream, 2 scoops of black raspberry ice cream, a few scoops of sprinkles, ½ cup chocolate sauce, ¼ cup caramel sauce, whipped cream, sliced banana and maraschino cherries.

Assemble: Spread waffle cone pieces across a large tray. Add the ice cream scoops, drizzle with sauces, top with whipped cream and fruits, and finish with sprinkles. Serve immediately before it melts into a delicious mess.

So, go ahead and treat yourself. Because if there’s one thing better than ice cream, it’s ice cream piled high on waffle cones and shared with the people you love. Happy Sundae Day!