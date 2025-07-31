‘Three legends in one frame’: Fans react as Asha Parekh shares new pic with Helen, Waheeda Rehman from dinner outing

Asha Parekh delighted fans on social media as she shared a rare picture with Waheeda Rehman and Helen from their dinner outing in Mumbai. The veteran actor has remained friends with both Waheeda and Helen over the years, and shared that she loves both of them dearly. Asha Parekh shared a picture with Waheeda Rehman and Helen from their dinner outing.

Asha, Waheeda and Helen in one frame

In the picture, Asha looked graceful in a red saree as she smiled for the picture at one end of the table. At the other end sat both Waheeda and Helen. The three of them had reunited for an informal dinner date in a restaurant in Mumbai. Waheeda was seen in a grey saree, while Helen looked beautiful in a black salwar.

In the caption, Asha wrote: “Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love (red heart emoticon).”

Fan reactions

Spotting three veteran stars in one frame was a huge surprise for fans on social media. One fan commented, “It's so wonderful to see women who made us love movies.” Another said, “Three beautiful legendary icons in one frame. Thank you and immense gratitude to all three of you, for providing us with wholesome entertainment for decades, so much so that you all have raised the bar so high, that today's generation falls short tremendously (sorry to say this but it's true). Warm regards.”

A comment read, “So lovely to see these elegant legends 💕. Aaah, the days of class and beauty paired with immense talent. Thank you for taking the time for your fans. A rarity these days.” “Such a great frame. Blessed us all,” read another comment.

In 2024, the three veteran stars had vacationed in Srinagar and shared pictures from the trip on social media. Asha, Waheeda and Helen are good friends and are often spotted together at events or on their trips. The trio celebrated together after the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred on Asha in 2022.

Asha began her career as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho (1959). She has acted in several films, including Kati Patang (1971), Teesri Manzil (1966), Love in Tokyo (1966), Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke (1969), and Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971).

Helen was introduced to Bollywood by actor Cuckoo. She got her major break in 1958 with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film Howrah Bridge.

Waheeda made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955, and went to establish herself as an actor in Guru Dutt's films such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962).