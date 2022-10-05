Theft at Ludhiana government school: Burglars decamp with computers, kitchenware

A gang of burglars targeted a government primary school in Jassian village and decamped with items ranging from computers, office records to kitchen utensils late on Saturday. The matter came to light when a safai karamchari Rajni reached school on Monday and noticed the locks of the main office broken.

The incident marks the second such burglary at a government school in the village as miscreants had earlier on September 18 stolen valuables from a government middle school.

Head teacher at primary school Shweta said the burglars had stolen a projector, four computer systems, LEDs, ceiling fans, a music system, two cylinders, sports equipment, office records and even the utensils used for mid-day meals.

Notably, similar daily-use items had been reported stolen in the middle school burglary as well.

Giving out further details, assistant superintendent of police Paramjeet Singh, investigating officer, said police the CCTVs installed at the primary school had captured a man, but the footage is not clear enough.

Police suspect the involvement of two or more accused in the thefts and are currently scanning the remaining CCTV footage acquired from the area. Most CCTVs installed in the neighbourhood, however, were found nonfunctional.

Haibowal police have registered a case under sections 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused in both the cases.

₹2L jewellery stolen from locked house

Ludhiana A gang of burglars, meanwhile, also stole money and jewellery from the locked house of a non-resident Indian at Kuccha Malak road in Jagraon.

The incident came to light after an acquaintance informed the house owner’s son-in-law of the broken locks at the house.

The complainant Charanpreet Singh of Amritsar said his mother-in-law Surajprakash Kaur, the resident of the house, is visiting her son in Canada to see her son and the house had been left empty.

On October 3, he received a call from an acquaintance residing at Karnail Gate informing him of broken locks, following which, he informed the police.

He added that the burglars have decamped with 30 gm gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered at the City Jagraon police station.