Cardiologist warns of silent danger that people ignore and could be difference between a healthy heart and heart attack

Did you know that there is one silent heart health danger that often gets ignored by people and could become the difference between a healthy heart and a heart attack? In an Instagram post shared on August 23, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), warned people about this silent danger that he sees every day as a cardiologist and ‘most people don't even know they have it.’ Know your numbers. Do you know your blood pressure could be the difference between a healthy heart and a heart attack? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Medanta cardiologist says ‘almost every 4th person has high blood pressure’; why resistant hypertension is silent killer

According to the cardiologist, this silent danger is your blood pressure. He claimed that knowing your blood pressure could be the difference between a healthy heart and a heart attack. “Know your numbers. Do you know your blood pressure? It could be the difference between a healthy heart…and a heart attack,” he stressed.

Why knowing your blood pressure matters?

Explaining why keeping a check on your blood pressure matters, the cardiologist stressed that high blood pressure silently damages your heart, kidneys, and blood vessels. Moreover, it makes stroke, heart attack, and heart failure more likely.

Blood pressure number breakdown

As stated by the cardiologist, here's all you need to know about what a normal or elevated blood pressure level is, and when you have hypertension:

• Normal: Below 120/80

• Elevated: 120–129 / below 80

• High (Hypertension):

Stage 1: 130–139/80–89

Stage 2: 140+/90+

Lifestyle fixes:

The cardiologist also recommended a few lifestyle changes that can help you control your blood pressure levels. Here's what he suggested:

• Move more

• Eat DASH diet & potassium-rich veggies

• Cut salt

• Limit alcohol

• Lose weight

• Don’t smoke or vape

• De-stress

• Get quality sleep

Lastly, Dr Yaranov warned that if you control your pressure, you can protect your heart. According to the World Health Organisation, hypertension (raised blood pressure) causes an estimated 7.5 million deaths worldwide, which is roughly 12.8 percent of all total deaths. This alarming rate makes it even more important to monitor your blood pressure levels. In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Medanta chairman Dr Praveen Chandra, interventional cardiology and structural heart, shares insights on hypertension and lifestyle changes that can help you manage it. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.