Punjab: Discharge from Harike headworks drops, floodwaters begin to recede

Flood-affected villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka saw some relief on Saturday as the discharge of water from the Harike headworks reduced significantly, dropping from 1.29 lakh cusecs to 1.12 lakh cusecs within 24 hours. While the decrease in water release has alleviated pressure on many distressed communities, over 30 villages in Ferozepur and nearly 20 in Fazilka remain submerged. (HT Photo)

The Harike headworks is located at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers and diverts water from the two rivers to irrigate the desert regions of Rajasthan via the Indira Gandhi Canal.

While the decrease in water release has alleviated pressure on many distressed communities, over 30 villages in Ferozepur and nearly 20 in Fazilka remain submerged.

The primary concern for residents now is the shortage of fodder for livestock, as stagnant floodwaters have destroyed green crops. Local NGOs and authorities have stepped in with limited supplies, but the demand for fodder continues to exceed availability.

In Kaluwala, one of the worst-hit villages, the river has risen to the level of homes, submerging fields and making daily life increasingly difficult. Similarly, in Tendiwala village, erosion caused by the floodwaters has damaged agricultural land. Residents in Fattewala village in Zira subdivision are dealing with knee-deep water in their homes, while in Nihala Lavera, villagers wade through floodwaters to access essential supplies while battling the risks of waterborne diseases.

Farmers in Bandala village have taken matters into their own hands, building makeshift embankments using soil and plastic sheets to protect their land from further erosion.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma assured residents that efforts are being made to address the shortages of essential supplies, including fodder, and that district teams remain on high alert.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh reported that 323 mobile medical teams, 450 rapid response teams, and 170 ambulances have been deployed. Special arrangements for the safe delivery of 45 pregnant women have been put in place, and supplies of chlorine tablets and safe drinking water for over 10,000 residents have been ensured. No cases of diarrhoea or dengue have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the affected areas and demanded compensation for farmers whose kinnow orchards were destroyed in Abohar and Balluana.