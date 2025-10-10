Fortis gastroenterologist warns against having ‘chole bhature, kachori' first thing in the morning: ‘Works like acid…’

Starting your day on the right note isn’t just about coffee or breakfast choices, it’s also about what not to eat. Certain foods on an empty stomach can irritate your digestive system, spike acidity, or even affect your metabolism. Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shares in his Instagram post three foods you should never have first thing in the morning and why they can do more harm than good. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares how he lost 15 kgs, reversed fatty liver with 3 simple gut health changes ) Avoid these foods on an empty stomach for better digestion. (Google Gemini)

“These three food items should never be eaten on an empty stomach, or else your gut health can be affected,” Dr Vatsya warns.

1. Citrus fruits

“Citrus fruits like oranges or lemons are healthy, but when consumed on an empty stomach, their high acidity can irritate your gut lining,” he explains.

2. Black coffee

“Having black coffee first thing in the morning acts like an acid shock for your digestive system,” says Dr Vatsya. “It can lead to bloating, irritation, and energy crashes, making it a risky choice on an empty stomach.”

3. Heavy, fried foods

Foods like chole bhature, misal pav, pav bhaji, and kachori may be delicious, but Dr Vatsya advises against eating them first thing in the morning. “These heavy foods can overwhelm your digestive system and put unnecessary stress on your gut,” he adds.

Safer alternatives

For a healthier start, Dr Vatsya suggests lighter options, “Breakfast items like bread omelette, idli-sambar, dosa-sambar, bananas, apples, and boiled eggs are safer choices. You can also start your day with soaked nuts, oats, or a banana to support gut health.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.