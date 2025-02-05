Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals if she feels envious of those ‘moving on’ in life: ‘I've been through too much’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, recently tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate wedding ceremony. In a recent interview with GQ India, Samantha opened up about her feelings towards those who have moved on to new relationships. Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her feelings towards those who 'moving on' in life.

(Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she isn't signing more Tamil films; says Raj & DK ‘spoiled’ her)

Samantha on moving on and feeling envious

Samantha said that she wants to debunk and reject a long-standing societal myth: that a woman’s success is tied to her marital status and when asked about her perspective on people who have moved on to another relationship or a different phase of life, she responded, “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that.”

She was further asked if she ever feels envious of them, to which she replied, “Oh no. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there’s no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 in both Christian and traditional South Indian wedding ceremonies. However, they announced their separation in 2021, three years into their marriage. In December 2024, Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony.

Speaking about his married life, Naga Chaitanya told Hindustan Times, “Married life is great! I’m totally enjoying it. It’s just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and life outside of work, so we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that’s one of the qualities we both really connected on.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Samantha was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' American series Citadel, helmed by Raj & DK. The series, co-starring Varun Dhawan, received immense praise for the actors’ performances.

She will next be seen in The Family Man Season 3. The makers recently shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Manoj Bajpayee and the cast as they wrapped up the shoot. Apart from this, Samantha also has films like Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand in the pipeline.