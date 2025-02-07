Menu Explore
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni gift book on A Nageswara Rao to PM Narendra Modi

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 07, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya is in Delhi with his family on the release date of his film Thandel. The Akkineni family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel released in theatres this Friday. Chaitanya, however, is busy in Delhi with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, dad Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Also Read: Thandel review: Naga Chaitanya commandeers film that works best as a love story; falters otherwise)

Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with PM Narendra Modi.
Amala Akkineni, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with PM Narendra Modi.

Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna in Delhi

MP Shabari posted a picture she clicked with the actors on X (formerly Twitter), writing that the Akkineni family dropped by the Telugu Desam Party office in parliament. She wrote, “Today, I met with the actor @iamnagarjuna garu and his family members at the TDP office in Delhi Parliament. @amalaakkineni1 @chay_akkineni.”

While she did not reveal the reason for their visit, Nagarjuna’s team revealed that the Akkineni family met PM Modi in Delhi and gifted him a book on Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The picture they shared sees Nagarjuna, Amala, Chaitanya and Sobhita all smiles as they pose for a picture with the PM.

Nagarjuna and Chaitanya opted for dark bandhgalas for the occasion. Sobhita wore a cream and gold saree, while Amala opted for a pink one.

Recent work

Nagarjuna was last seen in the 2024 Sankranthi release Naa Saami Ranga which performed well at the box office. He is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna as his co-stars, apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John and Junior MGR.

Chaitanya was last seen in the 2023 film Custody and the Prime Video web series Dhootha. His recent film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, was released in theatres this Friday and received mixed reviews. He is yet to announce his upcoming projects. Sobhita was last seen in Monkey Man and Love, Sitara in 2024. The couple married in December that year after an engagement in August.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
