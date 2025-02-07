Naga Chaitanya reacts as Sobhita Dhulipala looks forward to him ‘finally shaving beard' after Thandel release

Naga Chaitanya has reacted after his wife-actor Sobhita Dhulipala gave him a shoutout ahead of the release of his new film Thandel. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sobhita showered love on Chaitanya and Thandel. She also spoke about his appearance. (Also Read | Allu Aravind says Thandel cannot be made with a ‘white-skin girl from Bombay’, reveals why Sai Pallavi was cast) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala showed each other with love.

Sobhita Dhulipala praises Chaitanya

Sharing a poster from the film, she wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement (chart increasing emojis). I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extra-ordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow (red heart emoji)."

Sobhita says she will finally see Chaitanya's face

Sobhita also penned a brief note in Telugu. It read, "Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni (Finally you will shave your beard and I will see your face)." Chaitanya re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Thank you my bujjithalli (red heart emoji)."

Sobhita showered love of Chaitanya and Thandel.

Sobhitas' remark on Naga Chaitanya's appearance comes days after Thandel producer Allu Aravind shared an anecdote recently at a promotional event. Sobhita had asked Aravind, at her wedding, when she'll get to see her husband's face again. He had said she will be able to only on February 7.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Chaitanya recently spoke about Thandel, working with Sobhita

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Chaitanya spoke about the film. The actor had said he spent two years preparing for the role of the fisherman named Raju. He added that he worked on his physical appearance and nuances to get the body language of a fisherman right. “I stayed with this character for the longest time. We did a lot of workshops to work on these details. We didn’t rush into this film. I dedicated two years to this film, there were no other commitments that I took up. This is the longest time I’ve spent on a film.”

On a query about teaming up with his Sobhita, Chaitanya said they are waiting for the “right” script to come their way. He had also added that if they "get something that we both resonate with, then why not?”

About Thandel

The film, a romance drama, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.

Apart from Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi also stars in the film. Thandel is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind. Chaitanya's Thandel will release in theatres on February 7.