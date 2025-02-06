Allu Aravind says Thandel cannot be made with a ‘white-skin girl from Bombay’, reveals why Sai Pallavi was cast

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is gearing up for release this week. Ahead of the release, the cast and crew of the film held a promotional event in Hyderabad. Now, in an interview with Galatta Plus, the presenter of the film, Allu Aravind, has talked about casting Sai Pallavi as the lead and justified why no actor from Bollywood would suit the part. (Also read: Allu Aravind heaps praise on son Allu Arjun after blockbuster success of Pushpa 2: ‘He is breaking all the records’) Allu Aravind talked about the casting of Sai Pallavi in Thandel.

What Allu Arvind said

During the interview, Aravind said, “I have taken Sai Pallavi, I should say it is a commercial decision. I can't bring somebody from Bombay; a beautiful white-skin girl from Bombay for this character. This is a very rooted character and the genuinity has to be projected. Sai Pallavi is extraordinary in projecting the genuinity of the character. That's why we casted her in the film.”

Allu Aravind praised Pallavi and added, “She has done an extremely good job in this.” Naga and Sai previously worked together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story.

About Thandel

The producer also said he is happy with how the film has turned out to be. Aravind said that he was happier as the film has turned out to be better than what he had envisioned.

Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. In the film, Chaitanya plays a fisherman from Srikakulam. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel retells the real-life story of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters. The film was initially slated for release during Sankranthi, but it was postponed to February 7. It will also be released in Tamil and Hindi, apart from Telugu.

Sai was previously seen in Amaran, which also starred Sivakarthikeyanand became a box office success.