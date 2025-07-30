Gastroenterologist warns people of 7 gut health changes after 40s: More bloating to increased risks of GI disorders

After 40, people experience many prominent health changes, which include menopause, more visible signs of ageing like wrinkles and crow's feet, creaky joints, hypertension, getting presbyopia and more. Even beyond its visible signs, these are often one of the most talked about in post-40s wellbeing discourse. But one common overlooked health concern is gut wellness, which doesn't get as much spotlight, possibly because its symptoms are subtle, gradual, and even easy to dismiss until they become really disruptive. Bloating or an inflamed GI tract are some of the age-related changes seen. (Shutterstock)

So, before your gut health becomes a big red flag with age-related problems, it's time you understand how gut health changes over time and what steps you can take to support those changes so that they don't turn into any complications.

Dr Anukalp Prakash, director of gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle about the gut changes after 40 and how often people are unaware of them. He further explained, “One system that starts to shift quietly, but noticeably, is the digestive system. Most patients over 40 experience new or worsening digestive problems, oftentimes unaware of why these changes are happening. As a gastroenterologist, I often advise patients in this age bracket about what happens to the gut after 40 and how to cope with it ahead of time.”

Dr Prakash shared a guide, listing 7 ways gut health changes after 40, along with ways you can support them:

1. Slower digestive motility

What are the changes:

With age, the nerves and muscles of the digestive system might get weaker, making food pass through the system less efficiently.

This can lead to delayed transit time, and we experience constipation, bloating, or long-lasting fullness after meals.

Coping strategies:

1. Exercise regularly in the form of brisk walks or light aerobic exercise.

2. Eat high-fibre foods in the form of vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruits.

3. Take in more water to maintain the softness of stool and enhance motility.

4. Do not resist passing a bowel movement.

As necessary, talk to a doctor about fibre supplements or stool softeners.

2. Decreased stomach acid secretion (hypochlorhydria)

What are the changes:

From age 40 on, stomach acid production decreases, which can compromise digestion and bring about symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, or early fullness.

Stomach acid deficiency over time can also cause vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies.

Coping strategies:

1. Refrain from chronic use of antacids or acid-lowering medications unless by prescription.

2. Consider adding digestive stimulants like ginger, lemon water, or apple cider vinegar before meals.

3. Eat foods slowly and chew them well.

4. Check levels of B12, iron, and calcium through regular follow-ups.

If symptoms do not resolve, get tested for acid production before initiating treatment.

3. Changes in gut microbiome

Bloating includes a tight feeling of heaviness and often this condition rises in people post 40.(Shutterstock)

What are the changes:

The resilience and variety of gut bacteria decline with age.

A less diversified microbiome is associated with greater inflammation, bloating, irritable bowel symptoms, and even mood changes through the gut-brain axis.

Coping strategies:

1. Consume a diverse diet of fibre-rich plant foods that nourish beneficial bacteria.

2. Add fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and pickles.

3. Limit consumption of processed foods, sugars, and refined carbs.

4. Use antibiotics only if medically necessary.

Take probiotic supplements if a healthcare provider advises this.

4. Higher food sensitivities

What are the changes:

After age 40, you might find yourself sensitive to foods you once handled well, such as dairy, gluten, or rich meals.

This could be due to enzyme deficiencies or shifts in gut bacteria that impact digestion.

Coping strategies:

1. Maintain a food and symptom journal to determine triggers.

2. Do not cut out large food groups without medical testing.

3. Add new foods one at a time and monitor body response.

4. Break meals down into smaller, more frequent amounts that can be better digested.

Get guidance from a gastroenterologist or dietitian on an elimination or reintroduction diet.

5. Increased risk of gallstones

What are the changes:

Gallstones are more likely to occur after age 40, particularly in women, because of hormonal fluctuations and decreased bile metabolism.

Gallstones can cause bile obstruction, resulting in pain, nausea, or indigestion.

Coping strategies:

1. Maintain a healthy, stable body weight and do not go on crash diets.

2. Eat regular meals and skip no meals, not even breakfast.

3. Control cholesterol levels with a high-fibre diet and exercise.

4. Get checked for upper stomach pain, particularly after eating fatty foods.

6. Higher risk of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Acid reflux usually feels like a sour taste in the mouth with burning in the throat. (Shutterstock)

What are the changes:

The valve between the stomach and oesophagus (lower oesophageal sphincter) weakens with age, elevating acid reflux and heartburn.

GERD can cause chronic cough, throat irritation, and even damage to the oesophagus if not treated.

Coping strategies:

1. Skip large meals, particularly in the late evening.

2. Restrict consumption of trigger foods such as caffeine, alcohol, citrus fruits, chocolate, and spicy meals.

3. Posture oneself upright for a minimum of 2–3 hours following meals.

4. Raise the bedhead or use a wedge pillow if nocturnal reflux is problematic.

If symptoms do not resolve, see a gastroenterologist for endoscopic assessment.

7. Increased risk of GI disorders

What are the changes:

After age 40, the risk of conditions such as colorectal cancer, diverticulosis, and inflammatory bowel disease increases.

Although these can be symptom-free in the early stages, they can become a serious health threat later if not diagnosed.

Tips for early detection and prevention:

1. Start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 (and earlier if family history).

2. Monitor for warning signs of blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, or recurrent abdominal pain.

3. Have regular check-ups, particularly if you have a personal or family history of GI illness.

4. Eat a high-fibre diet with limited red and processed meats.

Don't postpone medical evaluation for new or ongoing GI symptoms.

8. Medication-related gut problems

What are the changes:

Medications routinely prescribed after age 40, such as NSAIDs, antidepressants, calcium supplements, and antibiotics, can interfere with gut health.

It causes irritation of the stomach lining or changes in motility and gut flora.

Coping strategies:

1. Check over your medications with your doctor or pharmacist on a regular basis.

2. Swallow NSAIDs with food to decrease stomach irritation.

3. Inquire about substitutes if a medication is producing GI symptoms.

4. Counter calcium supplements with magnesium and fluids to prevent constipation.

5. Replace the microbiome after antibiotics with probiotic food or supplements.

In conclusion, gut health cannot be treated as secondary and needs to be prioritised just as much as other aspects of well-being. It is closely connected to other functions like immunity and mental health through bidirectional relationships, such as the gut-brain axis and the gut-immunity axis, making it important for you to give your attention to.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.