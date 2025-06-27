Low bladder control to UTI risks: 5 lesser-known changes of menopause in women

Commonly, hot flushes and mood swings come to mind when thinking of menopause. But the symptoms of menopause actually exist on a whole spectrum, affecting overall well-being, from urinary changes to joint health. It silently affects major functions, a reminder of why menopause is a major health milestone for women and why they should be supported through this. Menopause marks a transition where the physical and mental changes are complex. While some may seem like isolated health issues, they are actually all interconnected, based on the complex hormonal shift during menopause. Trouble concentrating, drastic mood swings and depressive mood are common during menopause.(Shutterstock)

Dr Shilpitha S, MS (OBGYN), Consulting Doctor with Sirona Hygiene, shared with HT Lifestyle how significant a transition menopause is. She also reminded that menopause is different for everyone, indicating that the full breadth of symptoms may not always be clearly understood or recognised, even by the women experiencing them.

She said, “Menopause is a natural transition, but the journey can be very different for different people. A few breeze through this period, with hardly a single symptom, while others endure dramatic physical and emotional shifts. Once you’ve gone 12 months without a period, you’re considered to be in menopause. Common symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, bloating, nausea, indigestion, and even depression are widely documented, yet lots of women are caught unaware by some of the changes that their bodies may be likely to experience. They can be incredibly confounding and even frightening sometimes. Understanding the full spectrum of what menopause can bring helps women recognise these changes as normal parts of the process rather than isolated health concerns.”

Dr Shilpitha shared a guide, listing out 5 symptoms of menopause that are lesser known:

1. Skin changes

The skin type also changes because of hormonal upheaval, sometimes too oily or too dry.(Shutterstock)

Drop in estrogen causes wrinkles: As estrogen levels decline during menopause, your skin undergoes significant transformations that go beyond typical ageing. The drop in estrogen causes skin to become noticeably drier and thinner, making it more susceptible to bruising and the formation of wrinkles.

Skin imbalance: The skin's natural ability to retain moisture diminishes, producing a papery texture that many women find concerning. Some women also experience increased oiliness or develop adult acne during this time.

The skin's natural ability to retain moisture diminishes, producing a papery texture that many women find concerning. Some women also experience increased oiliness or develop adult acne during this time. Uneven skin tone: Pigmentation changes are also common, with some women developing age spots or noticing uneven skin tone. These skin changes can affect self-confidence.

2. Urinary Problems: A Silent Struggle

Risk of UTI: The decline in estrogen leads to thinning of both urethral and vaginal tissues, creating a cascade of uncomfortable symptoms. This tissue thinning significantly increases the risk of urinary tract infections, as the body's natural defences become compromised.

Loss of bladder control: Urinary incontinence becomes more common, ranging from occasional stress incontinence when laughing or coughing to more frequent urges that are difficult to control. However, various treatment options exist, from pelvic floor exercises to medical interventions, making it important for women to discuss these symptoms openly with their healthcare providers.

3. Changes in libido

There's low sexual drive along with low mood.(Shutterstock)

Hormonal shifts during menopause profoundly affect sexual health and desire, yet this remains one of the most under-discussed aspects of the transition.

Low sexual drive: The dramatic changes in estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone levels can significantly impact libido, with many women experiencing decreased sexual desire.

4. Joint Pain

Join weakness : Lower estrogen levels contribute to joint stiffness, aches, and pains that many women don't associate with menopause. Estrogen plays a role in maintaining joint health and reducing inflammation, so its decline can lead to increased joint discomfort, particularly in the morning or after periods of inactivity.

Arthritis-like pain: This joint pain often affects the hands, knees, hips, and spine, and can be mistaken for arthritis or simply attributed to ageing.

5. Brain Fog

From low attention span to lack of mental clarity, women go through a turbulent emotional period.(Shutterstock)

Lack of mental clarity: One of the most frustrating symptoms of menopause is brain fog, a condition that makes it challenging to think clearly or recall information effectively.

Poor memory: Many women experience difficulties with memory, concentration, and overall cognitive function during menopause, finding themselves struggling with once effortless tasks.

There are many ways menopause symptoms can show up in women. It is important not to generalise. Dr. Shilpitha urged that understanding the symptoms is vital for adequate treatment. Some of the symptoms may overlap with other conditions as well, making awareness central to menopause treatment.

She concluded, “Each woman's experience is unique, and recognising the full spectrum of possible changes helps create a more complete picture of this natural life transition. By discussing these symptoms openly with healthcare providers or groups that are open to discussing this shift, women can develop comprehensive strategies to maintain their health and quality of life throughout menopause and beyond.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.