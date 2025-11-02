Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares secret to ageing better than your parents: ‘Know your cardiovascular…’

As we age, people generally tend to think that the health ailments that come with it are a normal part of their lives. However, it doesn't have to be. If you take the right measures, eat clean, exercise regularly, and most importantly, take care of your heart health, you can unlock the secret to ageing better. The number on your driver’s license doesn’t tell the whole story, it is advanced testing which can show how 'young' your arteries really are. (Freepik)

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, a functional medicine doctor and board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, in an Instagram video titled, 'Do you want to know the secret to ageing better than your parents?', listed 5 possible ways you can 'feel stronger, sharper, and younger' for a long time.

How to age better than your parents?

In a video shared on October 31, Dr Bhojraj confessed that after more than 20 years in cardiology, he has realised ageing well isn’t about genetics or luck. Instead, it’s about how well you care for your heart and cellular systems before they start sending warning signs.

The cardiologist stressed, "Most people only think about ageing once fatigue, brain fog, or weight changes show up. But the truth is, your cardiovascular system starts ageing long before the symptoms do." The good news is that you can do something about it.

According to the cardiologist, here’s what he tells his patients who want to feel stronger, sharper, and younger for a long time:

1. Know your cardiovascular age

The number on your driver’s license doesn’t tell the whole story; in fact, according to the cardiologist, it is advanced testing which can show how 'young' your arteries really are and how to reverse early decline.

2. Train your heart like a muscle

Combine resistance training with low-impact cardio, the cardiologist suggested. "You’re not chasing aesthetics, you’re building endurance, circulation, and resilience," he stressed.

3. Boost nitric oxide naturally

To boost nitric oxide naturally, Dr Bhojraj recommends movement, hydration, and eating nitrate-rich foods like greens and beets to keep your arteries flexible and your cells energised.

4. Lower silent inflammation

"Stress, poor sleep, and processed foods accelerate ageing faster than birthdays do. A healthy gut and consistent rest go further than most realise," the cardiologist noted.

5. Test, don’t guess

Lastly, he recommended that instead of guessing what is wrong with your body, you get yourself tested. "Knowing your hormone and metabolic profile gives you control over how you age, not just how you feel today," he pointed out.

"Ageing better than your parents isn’t about avoiding age, it’s about owning it with intention. When you take care of your heart, everything else falls into place: your hormones, your energy, your focus, and your longevity," Dr Bhojraj added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.