Give your boring old Aloo Sabzi a twist, try out this Aloo Methi recipe

While our younger selves may have run at the mere name of vegetables, as we grow older we realise the importance of incorporating vegetables into our everyday diet as they have a huge impact on our metabolism, bloating, appetite, digestion and more. This recipe for Aloo Methi by Chef Ranveer Brar is great for those trying to get healthy as methi is known to reduce the risk of diabetes, inflammation and the risk of heart and blood pressure. Methi is also great for those trying to lose weight, helps in pain relief, it is great for new mothers as it improves milk production and flow, and it raises testosterone and also improves sperm count.

Ingredients

3 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

4-5 Fenugreek Seeds

1 cup Fenugreek Leaves – torn with hand

½ tsp Sugar

4-5 Potatoes – boiled & cubed (आलू)

Salt to taste (नमक स्वादानुसार)

1 medium Tomato – chopped (टमाटर)

½ small Lemon juice (नींबू का रस)

For Crushed Paste

1 inch Ginger – crushed (अदरक)

2 fresh Green Chillies – crushed

¼ tsp Salt

For Curd Mixture

¼ cup Curd

¼ tsp Asafoetida

1 tsp Turmeric Powder

½ tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Coriander Powder

Method to prepare

For Crushed Paste

In a motor pastel add Ginger, Green Chillies, Salt and rush them coarsely.

Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Curd Mixture

In a small bowl add Curd, Asafoetida, Turmeric Powder, Degi Red Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder and mix everything properly.

Keep aside for further use.

For Aloo Methi

In a hot pan add Ghee and let it heat. Then add Cumin Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds let them crackle.

Now add the crushed paste, saute until light brown and then add the Curd mixture. Saute it until cooked and fragrant.

Then add the Fenugreek Leaves and cook them until 60%. Then add Sugar, Potatoes, Salt and saute it for 3-4 minutes.

Now add the Tomatoes and cook for a minute and finish it with Lemon juice.

Serve hot with Roti or Rice.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

