Katrina Kaif's 'wide-eyed fan' Zareen Khan shares old video of getting autograph from her: ‘Grinning from ear to ear’

Actor Zareen Khan took a trip down memory lane as she shared a video featuring herself and Katrina Kaif from the premiere of the 2008 film Race. Taking to Instagram, Zareen posted the clip sharing her 'fangirl' moment at the event. Zareen Khan shared an old video with Katrina Kaif.

Zareen Khan shares old clip of taking Katrina Kaif's autograph

In the video, Katrina was seen wearing a pink saree and matching blouse as she stood inside a building. Zareen Khan approached her for an autograph, which she obliged. A smiling Zareen was seen waiting patiently as Katrina signed her notepad. She was seen in a black outfit.

Zareen recalls being a fan of Katrina then

Sharing the video, Zareen wrote, "Oh my Goddd! Came across this video and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment … it’s from the premiere of the movie RACE. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand."

"At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I’d one day be a part of the film industry. But look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl … grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman I thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful! #BlastFromThePast #Nostalgia #ZareenKhan," concluded her post.

Race (2008) was directed by Abbas–Mustan. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Sameera Reddy.

What Zareen had said about being compared to Katrina

Over the years, fans have drawn comparisons between her and Katrina several times. In 2023, Zareen, during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, had said that people comparing her with Katrina 'backfired' as the film industry didn't give her a chance to prove her individuality. A person asked Zareen on Reddit, "People compared you a lot with Katrina Kaif in your early days in Bollywood. How did it make you feel and did it have any impact on your career?"

She replied, "So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child, since I don't come from a filmy background. So it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina, as I was her fan too, and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality."

Zareen last film

Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021), directed by Harish Vyas. The film also featured Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma.