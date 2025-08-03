Fitness coach explains why weight loss is harder for short people: 5 tips to smartly drop kilos

Weight loss feels like a slow journey up a steep hill, more so for shorter people. The results may appear slower. Often, it may seem like it’s all in your head or that you are doing something wrong. But actually, the challenge is real, rooted in biology itself. Weight loss can be slower for shorter individuals due to differences in metabolic rates based on body size. Don't get confused between water loss with fat loss, as the quick fix weight loss hacks don't burn actual fat so quickly.(Shutterstock)

Asad Hussain, fitness coach, founder and CEO of Odds Fitness, told HT Lifestyle that any weight gain in shorter people has a tendency to appear more noticeable. He explained that one of the key reasons is their typically lower Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR).

“For shorter individuals, dropping kilos can feel disproportionately difficult, and it’s not just in your head. People with shorter stature often have a lower Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), meaning they burn fewer calories at rest compared to their taller counterparts. This biological fact can make weight gain more noticeable and weight loss slower,” Asad elaborated how height can shape the body's ability to burn calories.

For the uninformed, BMR refers to the calories one burns for basic life-sustaining functions, which include breathing, nutrient processing, cell production and so on. In other words, as Asad described, it’s the number of calories the body burns at rest, without any activity. The amount of calories burned at rest is lower in people of shorter height.

It further reaffirms the need for tailored weight loss plans that take personal factors like height into consideration. Weight plans can't have cookie-cutter plans; they require a realistic approach, keeping the body size in mind. Even if weight loss may be a tad more challenging for shorter individuals, adopting smart and sustainable strategies can help them make good progress on their weight loss journey:

Asad listed out five practical weight loss tips, which are specifically tailored for short people.

1. Prioritise strength training over just cardio

Squat is one of the forms of strength training.(PC: Freepik)

While cardio burns calories, strength training builds lean muscle mass and more muscle means a higher resting metabolism.

This is especially beneficial for shorter individuals, as it helps offset the naturally lower calorie burn.

Focus on compound movements like squats, lunges, and push-ups to get the most out of your workouts.

No requirement to only start with heavy weights, even bodyweight resistance alone can create visible results when done consistently.

2. Keep an eye on portions (even healthy ones)

To avoid overeating, closely track what you eat.(PC: Freepik)

Portion sizes are usually designed with the ‘average’ person in mind, which can be problematic for those with a smaller frame.

Since your body needs fewer calories, you may end up overeating even when you think you're eating moderately.

Switch to smaller plates, eat slowly, and listen to your body’s hunger cues.

Tracking your meals for a short period can also be helpful to reset portion awareness.

3. Load up on protein and fibre

Eggs are a good source of protein.(Shutterstock)

High-protein and high-fibre foods are essential for appetite control and metabolic health. Protein helps repair muscles and increases satiety, while fibre slows digestion and keeps you full longer.

Include sources like eggs, tofu, lean chicken, lentils, chia seeds, and green vegetables in every meal.

These foods not only support fat loss but also prevent the energy crashes that lead to mindless snacking.

4. Don’t skip meals or follow crash diets

Instead of skipping meals. eat on time. (Shutterstock)

Skipping meals can slow your metabolism further and may even lead to overeating later in the day. A smaller body still needs regular fuel to function optimally.

Instead of restrictive eating, focus on balanced meals every 3-4 hours, each containing protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. The goal is to nourish your body, not starve it.

5. Measure progress differently

There are many different ways of tracking weight loss other than the weighing machine. (PC: UnSplash)

For short-heighted individuals, even a small amount of weight gain or loss can feel amplified. That’s why relying solely on the weighing scale can be misleading.

Instead, pay attention to how your clothes fit, take regular body measurements, and track your strength and energy levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.