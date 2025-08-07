Soha Ali Khan shares recipe of her homemade sugar-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free chocolates: Would you try it?

Are you in lookout of a sugar-free and healthy sweet treat for days when you are feeling a bit health-conscious? In an Instagram video shared on August 6, Soha Ali Khan revealed her quick recipe for homemade healthy chocolates. Soha Ali Khan tries her hand at making chocolates.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares top 4 comfort food recipes that are vegetarian, perfect for rainy days: Khichdi, batada vada

The actor recently went on a three-week cleanse where she cut out sugar, gluten and dairy from her diet. Three ingredients that are often used in making delicious sweets. However, to follow her diet restrictions, Soha decided to invent her version and shared the recipe on social media. Let's find out how to make them:

Soha Ali Khan's sugar-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free chocolates

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor said, “Some of you may know that I am on this three-week cleanse where I'm not allowed to have sugar, gluten, or dairy. It is lots of fun. Today is day 10, and I have a serious craving for chocolate. So, I'm going to step into the kitchen for the second time this year, and I am going to attempt to make homemade chocolate.”

“They say necessity is the mother of invention, so I tried to make some home-made healthy chocolates, and they turned out super professional looking…But I think, somewhere along the way, I went wrong,” she added.

Recipe:

1. Melt 2 tbsp coconut oil in a bowl over a pan of water on very low heat.

2. Whisk in 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, stevia and salt, and stir until smooth and glossy.

3. Add half a tsp vanilla essence and stir well.

4. Pour into moulds or a small tray.

5. Freeze for 20–30 mins until set.

About Soha Ali Khan

Soha, who is married to actor-director Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the 2025 horror thriller Chhorii 2. Directed by Vishal Furia, she portrayed the haunting character of Daasi Maa. The film starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and featured performances by Gashmeer Mahajan and Saurabh Goyal. It had an OTT release on Amazon Prime on April 11.