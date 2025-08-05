Harvard gastroenterologist shares 3 toxic kitchen items you should throw out ASAP

Apart from exercise, our diet is an essential part of our lifestyle that keeps our health and fitness levels in check. A bad diet is equal to worsening health conditions. However, eating a healthy diet will not benefit you if you are cooking or preparing dishes in utensils that may be toxic to your health. Common kitchen items may leach toxic substances like BPA and PFAS into food, posing serious health risks. Switching to safer materials is advisable for better health. (Freepik)

Also Read | At what age should you first get your cholesterol checked? Cardiologist reveals: 'If you have a strong family history…'

3 toxic kitchen items you should consider throwing out ASAP

In an Instagram post shared on August 4, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared the 3 kitchen items we use daily that are toxic for our health and should be thrown out immediately. Let's find out what these kitchen items are:

1. Plastic cooking utensils

Over time, these can degrade, especially when exposed to high heat, releasing harmful chemicals like BPA (bisphenol A). Opt for utensils made from safer materials, such as stainless steel, silicone, or bamboo.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the 2003-2004 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III) conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found detectable levels of BPA in 93% of 2517 urine samples from people six years and older.

2. Plastic cutting boards

These can also degrade over time, releasing microplastics into your food. It is safer to switch to a wooden or glass cutting board.

3. Scratched or chipped nonstick pans

These often contain PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which have been linked to health issues such as high blood pressure, cholesterol problems, and reproductive issues. Damaged non-stick pans can release these toxic particles into your food, so replace them with safer alternatives like stainless steel, cast iron, or fully ceramic pans.

According to the San Fransico Environment Department, PFAS or forever chemicals, are commonly used in non-stick cookware but pose serious health and environmental risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.