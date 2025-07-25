Hepatologist and gastroenterologist reveal if your love of tattoos or piercings increases your risk of hepatitis: ‘If…’

Doctors have some concerns about tattoos, despite their increasing popularity and societal acceptance. While tattoos can be a beautiful form of self-expression, it's essential to be aware of the potential risks and take steps to mitigate them. For instance, did you know it's possible to catch hepatitis from tattoos if proper hygiene and safety protocols aren't followed? Also read | Are tattoos actually safe? Professional tattoo artist reveals how to prepare for a tattoo, minimise the risk and heal Getting tattoos or body piercings can increase your risk of hepatitis if proper hygiene and safety protocols aren't followed. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akhil Deshmukh, consultant, hepatology and liver transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, and Dr Anurag Shetty, medical gastroenterologist, KMC Hospital Mangaluru explain how. Hepatitis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the liver, which can be caused by various factors, including infections.

Why it's possible to catch hepatitis from tattoos

Dr Shetty said, “Tattooing is a procedure where small needles are used to repeatedly pierce the skin and implant dye into the dermis of the skin to create a permanent design. This can increase the risk of the spread of hepatitis (A to E). However, it is hepatitis B and C which is more dangerous. Also, one can even contract infections like HIV through this. The major risk factor is the reuse of needles, using unsterilised equipment, using an ink depot which is shared with multiple users without sterilization, not using gloves during the procedure, etc.”

Check for proper sanitation, new needles

According to Dr Deshmukh, 'though tattoos are not dangerous, the poor hygiene of the tattooing process can lead to dangerous health consequences, such as hepatitis, the possible health effects of which can stay with you for life'. He said, “Tattoos can result in hepatitis infections, particularly hepatitis B and C. Getting a tattoo in an unsanitary setting will cause a risk of infection. Hepatitis viruses are blood-borne and can be transmitted through dirty needles, tattoo ink, or tattooing equipment."

He added, “If the equipment is not sterilised, when a needle is reused after being removed from a sealed package, or if the ink pots are reused, or if the tattooing is done in a dirty place, like a roadside stand, the infection risks are boosted three to four times. Even a few droplets of infected blood can spread the disease.”

Dr Deshmukh further said that professional studios have very strict hygiene practices, including single-use needles, single-use gloves, and sterilising all areas, lowering the risk to basically zero. “If you cannot determine whether their tattooing occupation can meet these, then the risk of hepatitis and other illnesses, such as HIV, Tetanus, and bacterial skin infections, is higher,” he said.

If you are considering a tattoo, you should make certain you have the tattoo done in a certified studio that uses proper sterilisation and hygiene practices.(Pexels)

What about tattoo removal? Is that risky too?

Dr Shetty shared, “Hepatitis transmission through tattoo removal treatment using laser is less likely because here the laser energy is delivered from a distance into the skin without actually piercing it. However, if unsterile dressings or unhygienic methods (such as not using gloves) during the procedure might very rarely facilitate the transmission of hepatitis.”

So what should you do to protect yourself?

Dr Deshmukh said, “If you are considering a tattoo, you should make certain you have the tattoo done in a certified studio that uses proper sterilisation and hygiene practices. Anyone with liver issues and immune-compromised individuals should consult with a hepatologist before getting tattoos.”

What about body piercing? How safe is it?

Dr Shetty said, “Body piercing is a procedure where a larger needle is used to pierce through skin/ tissues/cartilage, to create a small hole or tunnel so that jewellery may be worn. Here, the exposure to blood is higher, and hence the risk of hepatitis transmission is higher.”

He added that hepatitis can also be transmitted after body piercing if the jewellery used is shared or previously worn by others with hepatitis." If there is suspicion that you have been exposed to hepatitis, consult a doctor so that steps are taken to further stop the spread of the virus into the body, such as immunoglobulin injection and vaccination against hepatitis B. However, prevention is always better than a cure," Dr Shetty concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.